Worldwide Rotary Pump Industry To 2026 - Featuring Dover, SPX Flow And Xylem Among Others

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rotary pump market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A rotary pump is used for moving a defined volume of high viscosity liquids such as oils and chemicals. Pumping chamber, casing, endplates, seal chamber, relief valves and rotating assembly are some of the main components of rotary pumps. They are designed with small clearances to minimize leakage from the discharge and operate at a relatively low speed so as to maintain these clearances. They also have a self-priming property that allows pumping liquids and gases without any loss of suction. Nowadays, manufacturers are developing rotary pumps with advanced features that enable the transportation of harmful chemicals without damaging the environment.Rotary pumps are gaining traction across the globe owing to their ability to handle high differential pressure, high-viscosity performance and compact design. As a result of these characteristics, they find applications in numerous industry verticals ranging from chemical industry to pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology applications, marine industry applications, etc. Besides this, with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), pump manufacturers are introducing highly efficient and cost-effective rotary pumps integrated with next generation connected technologies that can automate various processes. Apart from this, the leading rotary pump companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to diversify their product portfolio and expand geographic reach by gaining an edge over their competitors. For instance, Dover Corporation has acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, which is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover's Fluids segment. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rotary pump market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings, Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, ULVAC, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rotary pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rotary pump industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rotary pump industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rotary pump industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rotary pump industry?

What is the structure of the global rotary pump industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rotary pump industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Rotary Pump Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity5.6 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics5.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Vane6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Screw6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Lobe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Gear6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Progressive Cavity (PC)6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity7.1 Small (Upto 500 gpm)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium (500-1000 gpm)7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 High (More Than 1000 gpm)7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristic8.1 Standard Pumps8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Engineered Pumps8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Special Purpose Pumps8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Raw Material9.1 Bronze9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Cast Iron9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Polycarbonate9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Stainless Steel9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry10.1 Oil and Gas10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Power Generation10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Chemical and Petrochemical10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Water and Wastewater10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Food and Beverage10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Others10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Asia Pacific11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 North America11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Dover Corporation16.3.2 SPX Flow16.3.3 Xylem Inc16.3.4 Colfax Corporation16.3.5 IDEX Corporation16.3.6 Busch Systems16.3.7 Gardner Denver Holdings16.3.8 Atlas Copco16.3.9 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology 16.3.10 ULVAC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwcz0o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-rotary-pump-industry-to-2026---featuring-dover-spx-flow-and-xylem-among-others-301311795.html

SOURCE Research and Markets