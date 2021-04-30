Worldwide Room Air Conditioners Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Room Air Conditioners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Room Air Conditioners estimated at 111 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 189.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Split, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach 166.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Window segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 30 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGRThe Room Air Conditioners market in the U.S. is estimated at 30 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 42.8 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

