Worldwide Riflescopes Industry To 2026 - Growing Investments For Advanced Military Equipment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Riflescopes Market Research Report by Function, by Range, by Magnification, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5,188.81 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,568.19 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.64% to reach USD 8,075.09 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Riflescopes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Day Sights and Night Sights.

Based on Sight Type, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Reflex and Telescopic.

Based on Range, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), and Short (50 to 100 yards).

Based on Magnification, the Riflescopes Market was examined across 1-8x, 8-15x, and > 15x.

Based on Technology, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Automatic Rifles, Electro-optic/Infrared, Laser, Sniper Rifles, Thermal Imaging, and Weapon Compatibility.

Based on Application, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Armed Forces, Hunting, and Shooting Sports.

Based on Geography, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Riflescopes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Riflescopes Market, including ATN Corporation, BARSKA Optics, Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company, Burris Company, Bushnell Corporation, Eotech, LLC., Hawke Optics, Leica Camera AG, Leupold & Stevens, Inc., Nightforce Optics, Inc., Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sig Sauer, Sightmark, Swarovski Optik, Trijicon, Inc., U.S. Optics, Vanguard, Vortex Optics, Zeiss International, and Zerotech International Pty Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Riflescopes Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Riflescopes Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Riflescopes Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Riflescopes Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Riflescopes Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Riflescopes Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Riflescopes Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing popularity for hunting and shooting sports5.1.1.2. Demand for product in defence operations5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Restrictions on several wildlife activities5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Technology advancements in riflescope for increase accuracy or precision attack5.1.3.2. Growing investments for advanced military equipment5.1.4. Challengea5.1.4.1. High product price5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Riflescopes Market, by Function6.1. Introduction6.2. Day Sights6.3. Night Sights 7. Riflescopes Market, by Sight Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Reflex7.3. Telescopic 8. Riflescopes Market, by Range8.1. Introduction8.2. Long (> 500 yards)8.3. Medium (100 to 500 yards)8.4. Short (50 to 100 yards) 9. Riflescopes Market, by Magnification9.1. Introduction9.2. 1-8x9.3. 8-15x9.4. > 15x 10. Riflescopes Market, by Technology10.1. Introduction10.2. Automatic Rifles10.3. Electro-optic/Infrared10.4. Laser10.5. Sniper Rifles10.6. Thermal Imaging10.7. Weapon Compatibility 11. Riflescopes Market, by Application11.1. Introduction11.2. Armed Forces11.3. Hunting11.4. Shooting Sports 12. Americas Riflescopes Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Argentina12.3. Brazil12.4. Canada12.5. Mexico12.6. United States 13. Asia-Pacific Riflescopes Market13.1. Introduction13.2. Australia13.3. China13.4. India13.5. Indonesia13.6. Japan13.7. Malaysia13.8. Philippines13.9. Singapore13.10. South Korea13.11. Thailand 14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Riflescopes Market14.1. Introduction14.2. France14.3. Germany14.4. Italy14.5. Netherlands14.6. Qatar14.7. Russia14.8. Saudi Arabia14.9. South Africa14.10. Spain14.11. United Arab Emirates14.12. United Kingdom 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix15.1.1. Quadrants15.1.2. Business Strategy15.1.3. Product Satisfaction15.2. Market Ranking Analysis15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player15.4. Competitive Scenario15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement15.4.4. Investment & Funding15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 16. Company Usability Profiles16.1. ATN Corporation16.2. BARSKA Optics16.3. Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company16.4. Burris Company16.5. Bushnell Corporation16.6. Eotech, LLC.16.7. Hawke Optics16.8. Leica Camera AG16.9. Leupold & Stevens, Inc.16.10. Nightforce Optics, Inc.16.11. Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg16.12. Sig Sauer16.13. Sightmark16.14. Swarovski Optik16.15. Trijicon, Inc.16.16. U.S. Optics16.17. Vanguard16.18. Vortex Optics16.19. Zeiss International16.20. Zerotech International Pty Ltd. 17. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1e179

