Worldwide Rice Bran Oil Industry To 2026 - Key Market Drivers And Success Factors

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Bran Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rice bran oil market reached a volume of 453.6 Million Tons in 2020. Rice bran oil is an edible vegetable oil which is extracted from the outer brown layer of rice. Characterized by a mild flavor and neutral taste, it is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants, and natural bioactive phytoceuticals such as oryzanol, tocopherols, tocotrienols, and lecithin. It is exceptionally versatile and light in texture, offers delicate flavors, is suitable for high-temperature cooking, and can easily be blended with other less stable oils. Consequently, it is widely employed in various cooking methods including stir and deep-frying, sauteing, and grilling. It is also associated with reducing the risk of cancer, lowering cholesterol levels, increasing immunity, and improving the nervous system.Rising awareness about the multiple health benefits offered by rice bran oil has escalated its consumption. This, in confluence with the high demand for food and beverages with low fat and high nutritional content, is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association have approved the use of rice bran oil, stating that its composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats is much safer as compared to the composition of most other vegetable oils.

Since this oil contains oryzanol which stimulates hair growth, protects the skin against UV rays, and prevents aging, it has emerged as an essential component in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries for manufacturing soaps, moisturizers, lotions, and hair care products. Other key factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, aggressive promotions by manufacturers, and increasing penetration in both developed and emerging markets. According to the publisher, the global rice bran oil market is expected to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of key players operating in the market. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the rice bran oil market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rice bran oil industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rice bran oil industry?

Which are the key end use segments for the global rice bran oil industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rice bran oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rice bran oil industry?

What is the degree of competition in the global rice bran oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the rice bran oil industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

How is rice bran oil manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for rice bran oil?

What are the transportation requirements for rice bran oil?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a rice bran oil manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Rice Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Country5.4 Market Forecast5.5 Import and Export 6 Global Edible Oil Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.3 Market Breakup by Oil Type6.4 Market Forecast6.5 Import and Export 7 Global Rice Bran Oil Industry7.1 Market Overview7.2 Market Performance7.2.1 Volume Trends7.2.2 Value Trends7.3 Impact of COVID-197.4 Price Analysis7.4.1 Key Price Indicators7.4.2 Price Structure7.4.3 Price Trends7.5 Market Breakup by End-Use7.6 Market Breakup by Region7.7 Market Forecast7.8 Import and Export7.9 SWOT Analysis7.9.1 Overview7.9.2 Strengths7.9.3 Weaknesses7.9.4 Opportunities7.9.5 Threats7.10 Value Chain Analysis7.10.1 Input Suppliers7.10.2 Farmers7.10.3 Collectors7.10.4 Manufacturers7.10.5 Distributors7.10.6 Exporters7.10.7 Retailers7.10.8 End-Users7.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.11.1 Overview7.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers7.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers7.11.4 Degree of Competition7.11.5 Threat of New Entrants7.11.6 Threat of Substitutes7.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 8 Performance of Key Regions8.1 India8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 China8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Japan8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market by End-Use9.1 Edible9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Structure10.2 Key Players 11 Rice Bran Oil Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Layout12.4 Plant Machinery12.5 Machinery Pictures12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.12 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69aykq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-rice-bran-oil-industry-to-2026---key-market-drivers-and-success-factors-301270563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets