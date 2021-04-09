Worldwide Rheometer & Viscometer Industry To 2025 - Expansion Of Petrochemical And Material Manufacturing Industries Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market (2020-2025) by Product, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market is estimated to be USD 802 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 966.5 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.Major factors that drive the market growth are rapid technological advancements and increasing R&D investments by manufacturers in rheometer & viscometer for various end-use industries. Expansion of petrochemical and material manufacturing industries and growing stringency of the government regulatory framework for product safety compliance in pharmaceutical industries, cosmeceutical, and biotechnological companies also help in promoting the growth. Besides, the rising public-private investments to support product innovation and increasing the number of target diseases helps in boosting the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, high usage of viscometers in chemical, petroleum, oil, and gas industries and the availability of innovative and affordable devices across emerging economies also help in driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of investment in the installation of rheometers & viscometers and the lack of availability of well-skilled technicians to operate these systems may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market. Market SegmentationThe Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, End-User, and Geography.By Product, the market is classified into Rheometers and Viscometers. Amongst these, the Viscometers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Type, the market is classified into Resins & Coatings, Suspensions & Slurries, Pastes & Gels, and Other Samples. Amongst all, the Resins & Coatings segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By End User, the market is classified into Petroleum Product Manufacturers & Petrochemical Refineries, Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Chemical, and Material Manufacturers, Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Research & Academia, and Other End Users. Amongst all, the Petroleum Product Manufacturers & Petrochemical Refineries segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Recent Developments1. Bruker Corporation introduces the OPTIMUS 2 detector head as part of a new "Augmented On-Axis Transmission Kikuchi Diffraction (TKD)" solution in Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD). A comprehensive package of new hardware and software expands the EBSD applications range and improves the spatial resolution when characterizing nanomaterials and nanostructures in a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). - 9th March 20212. Waters Corporation launched a new fragmentation technique and an imaging option for its high-resolution mass spectrometers giving research scientists working across a broad range of end markets including biomedical, biopharmaceutical, and food research, greater experimental freedom to explore the intricacies of peptides, proteins, and protein complexes. - 23rd June 20203. Brabender GmbH & Co. introduced a new Compact torque rheometer for the laboratory table "Brabender MetaStation 4E with mixer head" that can be used extremely flexibly and provides information on the plasticizing behavior of different materials. - March 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Anton Paar GmbH, Bartec Group, Brookfield Engineering Laboratories, Cannon Instrument Company, Dynisco LLC, Emerson Electric Co., GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd, GOTTFERT Material Testing Machines GmbH, Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP), Spectris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., U-CAN Dynatex Inc., TA Instruments Inc., etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Expansion of petrochemical and material manufacturing industries 4.2.1.2 Rapid technological advancements 4.2.1.3 Rising global burden of target diseases4.2.1.4 Growing public-private investments to support product innovation in end-use industries4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High cost associated with advanced Rheometer and Viscometer platforms4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 High-Growth opportunities in emerging economies4.2.3.2 Increasing awareness about the growing industrial applications of Viscometers and Rheometers among end-users4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Limited availability of well-skilled technicians for instrument operation4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Viscometers6.2.1 Rotational Viscometers 6.2.2 Process Viscometers 6.2.3 Capillary Viscometers 6.2.4 Other Viscometers 6.3 Rheometers6.3.1 Torque Rotational Rheometers6.3.2 Dynamic Rotational Rheometers6.3.3 Capillary Rheometers6.3.4 Oscillatory Rheometers6.3.5 High-Throughput Rheometers6.3.6 Other Rheometers 7 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Resins & Coatings7.3 Suspensions & Slurries7.4 Pastes & Gels7.5 Other Samples 8 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By End User8.1 Introduction8.2 Petroleum Product Manufacturers and Petrochemical Refineries8.3 Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, and Biotechnology Companies8.4 Chemical and Material Manufacturers8.5 Food and Beverage Manufacturers8.6 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes8.7 Other End Users 9 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Shimadzu Corporation11.2 Waters Corporation11.3 Anton Paar GmbH11.4 Bartec Group11.5 Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Ametek Inc.) 11.6 Cannon Instrument Company 11.7 Dynisco LLC11.8 Emerson Electric Co.11.9 GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd 11.10 GOTTFERT Material Testing Machines GmbH11.11 Hydramotion Ltd.11.12 Lamy Rheology Instruments 11.13 Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP) 11.14 Spectris PLC11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.11.16 U-CAN Dynatex Inc.11.17 TA Instruments Inc.11.18 Sysmex Corporation11.19 Brabender GmbH & Co. KG11.20 Cobos Precision SlFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewbp0q

