Worldwide Reusable Face Mask Industry To 2025 - Featuring 3M, Kimberly-Clark And Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reusable Face Mask Market By Material (Cotton, Nylon and Other Materials), By Application (Commercial and Personal), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Reusable Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 35.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Masks are used to prevent entry of the contaminated substances present in the air into the respiratory system of humans as these substances might be harmful to the body. Reusable face masks are generally made of cotton and nylon. Masks made of cotton generally comprise a minimum of 4 layers. These layers help to restrict the external contamination from entry through the nose and mouth of the wearer. Moreover, the addition of a layer of nylon over the masks reduced the flow of air around the edges of the masks and enhanced particle filtration effectiveness for the masks.Reusable face masks have emerged as a popular alternative as a result of the shortage of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for this popularity is reusable face masks are cost-effective and eco-friendly than disposable medical masks. Reusable face masks created with layers of knitted fabric with low density and a permeable filter are considered more breathable. Apart from this, these masks have highly thermally conductive materials and have superior water vapour permeability are extremely comfortable to wear as they can transit moisture and heat from the body rapidly, and hence do not easily deteriorate and dampen.In the case of a disposable mask, people need to readjust the mask continuously. Touching the mask frequently increases the risk of transferring pathogens from their hand to their faces, noses, and mouths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that one should frequently wash hands and avoid touching faces. We contaminate the mask each time we adjust it with our hands. The side of the mask exposed to outer environment should be considered dirty and expected to be contaminated.Based on Material, the market is segmented into Cotton, Nylon and Other Materials. The nylon material segment is expected to grow with a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Leading manufacturers are focused on material innovations in order to gain a position in the market in the upcoming years. Nylon layering offers an additional protective layer from air pollutants, such as PM 2.5 is provided by such reusable mask. However, the extent to attain the product differentiation in the market is restricted and is not achievable, key market players are mainly focuses on bringing a greater variety of fabrics and patterns in reusable face masks in order to attract a broader range of consumers worldwide.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Personal. On the basis of application, the personal application segment dominated the market. This is owing to the increasing demand among consumers for personal use. Reusable masks are washable, customizable, long-lasting as compared to disposable or surgical masks and various designs & fabrics are available in the market.Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The online distribution channel segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include increasing internet penetration and target marketing by companies using social media platforms as it helps them to reach all customer touchpoints. Moreover, as mask-wearing is new normal among people, the scope of personalization and customization in masks has been trending amongst many online mask manufacturers.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the reusable face masks market over the forecast period. The USA is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in this region and other health-related issues affected by air pollutants. The increasing deaths due to outbreak COVID-19, along with a surge in the recommendation from government and health organizations, have increased the product demand.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask), AirPop, idMASK, Cambridge Mask Company, Debrief Me Holdings LLC, Moldex-Metric, Inc., and Teflex Gasket Company Limited.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Material1.4.2 Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel1.4.4 Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market composition and scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Material3.1 Global Cotton Market by Region3.2 Global Nylons Market by Region3.3 Global Other Materials Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel4.1 Global Online Market by Region4.2 Global Offline Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by End User5.1 Global Commercial Market by Region5.2 Global Personal Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Region6.1 North America Reusable Face Mask Market6.2 Europe Reusable Face Mask Market6.3 Asia Pacific Reusable Face Mask Market6.4 LAMEA Reusable Face Mask Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 3M Company7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.3 Honeywell International, Inc.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses7.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.3.1.2 Geographical Expansions:7.4 Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask)7.4.1 Company Overview7.5 AirPop7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.6 idMASK7.6.1 Company Overview7.7 Cambridge Mask Company7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Debrief Me Holdings LLC7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Moldex-Metric, Inc.7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Teflex Gasket Company Limited7.10.1 Company Overview

