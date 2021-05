Worldwide Retread Tire Industry To 2027 - Availability Of Retread Tires At Effective Prices Expected To Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retread Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car & OTR Vehicle), By Retread Process (Cold Process & Hot Process), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retread Tire Market stood at around USD10.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to register growth with a CAGR of around 3.76% by value in the forecast period. Growth in commercial vehicle sales and usage in a large number of upcoming construction projects and mining activities coupled up with the availability of retread tires at effective prices are expected to drive the Global Retread Tire Market in the forecast period.The Global Retread Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by retread process, by company and by region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial vehicles, off-the-road vehicles and passenger cars. Currently, the market is dominated by the commercial vehicles segment owing to the lower cost availability of retread tires. In terms of the retread process, the market is segmented into cold process and hot process, and the market is dominated by the cold process because it takes less investment as it does not require expensive molds, needs smaller production units, and involves lower follow-up cost. Amongst all geographical regions ( Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa), most of the tire retreading is performed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the presence of many commercial and off-the-road vehicle fleet and rapidly growing construction and infrastructural activities.Vipal Borrachas S.A., Marangoni S.p.A., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. (Bandag), Michelin, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Midas Mileage, MRF, Indag Rubber, etc. among others are some of the leading players operating in the Global Retread Tire Market. Apart from these globally known companies, many unorganized players are also increasing their footprint in the Global Retread Tire Market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability. Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Retread Tire Market, in terms of value as well as volume, from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Retread Tire Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Retread Tire Market based on vehicle type, by retread process and by region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Retread Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as business growth opportunities, new product development, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Retread Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Retread Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Analyst View 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Retread Tire Market 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.2. Brand Switching Attribute5.3. Brand Recall5.4. Brand Satisfaction 6. Global Retread Tire Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle & OTR Vehicle)6.2.2. By Retread Process (Cold Process vs Hot Process)6.2.3. By Region6.2.4. By Company6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)6.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

7. Asia-Pacific Retread Tire Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)7.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)7.5. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. North America Retread Tire Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)8.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)8.5. North America: Country Analysis

9. South America Retread Tire Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)9.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)9.5. South America: Country Analysis

10. Europe & CIS Retread Tire Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)10.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)10.5. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Retread Tire Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)11.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)11.5. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Bridgestone Bandag, LLC14.2. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company14.3. Michelin Retread Technologies14.4. Marangoni S.p.A.14.5. Borrachas Vipal S.A.14.6. Elgi Rubber Company Limited14.7. Indag Rubber Limited14.8. MRF Ltd.14.9. Midas Treads India Private Limited (Midas Mileage)14.10. TVS Tread (TVS Group) 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

