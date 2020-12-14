Worldwide Retinal Surgery Devices Industry To 2025 - Players Include Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated & Carl Zeiss

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retinal surgery devices market is currently witnessing strong growth. Retinal surgery devices refer to various equipment and accessories used for surgically repairing torn or detached retinas. These devices are usually manufactured using stainless steel and medical-grade silicon for enhanced sterility. Vitrectomy machines, scissors, lasers, tamponades, probes and light pipes are the most commonly used retinal surgery devices. They are primarily used in procedures for treating complications related to the retina, macula and vitreous fluid. Apart from this, these devices are also used during diabetic retinopathy and other ophthalmic procedures.The increasing prevalence of retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing geriatric population that suffer from various age-related eye disorders, such as glaucoma, cataract and presbyopia, which can cause loss of vision, is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures for the treatment of these diseases that offer various benefits, including minimal pain and discomfort, minor scarring and quick recovery. The development of innovative surgical devices is further creating a positive outlook for the market growth.Manufacturers are developing product variants that are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro-incision technology and endoillumination systems to enhance intraoperative efficiency, visualization and control. Other factors, including increasing awareness among the masses for various vision care procedures, developments in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss, Ellex Medical Lasers, Erbe Elektromedizin, Escalon Medicals, Iridex Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Lumenis, Nidek Co. Ltd., Optos PLC, Second Sigh Medical Products, Synergetics USA Inc., Topcon Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global retinal surgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global retinal surgery devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type6.1 Vitrectomy Machines6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Retinal Laser Equipment6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Surgical Instruments6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Major Types6.3.2.1 Cannulas6.3.2.2 Forceps6.3.2.1 Cannulas6.3.2.2 Cutters6.3.2.2 Cryoprobes6.3.2.2 Others6.3.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Diabetic Retinopathy 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retinal Detachment7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ophthalmology Clinics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Alcon Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Carl Zeiss14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Ellex Medical Lasers14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Erbe Elektromedizin14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.6 Escalon Medicals14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Iridex Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Leica Microsystems GmbH14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Lumenis14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Nidek Co. Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Optos PLC14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Second Sigh Medical Products14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12.3 Financials 14.3.13 Synergetics USA Inc.14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 Topcon Corporation14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqso37

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-retinal-surgery-devices-industry-to-2025---players-include-alcon-bausch--lomb-incorporated--carl-zeiss-301192088.html

SOURCE Research and Markets