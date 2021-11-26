Worldwide Retail Sourcing And Procurement Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kinaxis, Infor And SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail sourcing and procurement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Retail sourcing and procurement refers to the services used by organizations for evaluating and engaging the suppliers for acquiring goods and services. It involves processes such as insourcing, outsourcing and global and strategic sourcing through automated, mobile and cloud technologies. The retail sourcing and procurement solutions also facilitate supplier and contract management and offer services, such as procure-to-pay and spend analysis. They are commonly used by small, medium and large-sized organizations for implementation, training and consulting to optimize sourcing and procurement activities, improve customer retention and enhance overall consumer experience.Significant growth in the retail industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Retail sourcing and procurement solutions facilitate the organizations to automate spend management activities and improve the efficiency of procure-to-pay processes. Moreover, the increasing demand for enhanced visibility in tracking related data, centralized procurement processes and improved collaboration between retailers and suppliers is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The adoption of these technologies enables the enterprises to trace and procure goods promptly, efficiently, maximize profits and keep track of the future business transaction and supplier performance. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing automation in procurement activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global retail sourcing and procurement market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Basware Corporation, Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corp.), Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.), Ivalua Inc, Kinaxis, Oracle Corporation, Proactis Holdings Plc, SAP SE, JAGGAER Inc. and Zycus Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global retail sourcing and procurement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global retail sourcing and procurement market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global retail sourcing and procurement market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution6.1 Strategic Sourcing6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Supplier Management6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Contract Management6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Procure-to-pay6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Spend Analysis6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service7.1 Implementation7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Consulting7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Training and Support7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment8.1 On-premise8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Hybrid8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Cloud8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use9.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Large Enterprise9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Basware Corporation15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corp.)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Epicor Software Corporation15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Ivalua Inc15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Kinaxis15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.8 Oracle Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Proactis Holdings Plc15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 SAP SE15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 JAGGAER Inc.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Zycus Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

