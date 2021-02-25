Worldwide Retail And Wholesale Industry To 2030 - Featuring McKesson, Cardinal Health And Costco Wholesale Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail and Wholesale Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retail and wholesale market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.The global retail and wholesale market is expected to grow from $65323.79 billion in 2020 to $71809.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93696.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retail and wholesale? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Retail And Wholesale market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider retail and wholesale market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The retail and wholesale market section of the report gives context. It compares the retail and wholesale market with other segments of the retail and wholesale market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, retail and wholesale indicators comparison.

The retail and wholesale market consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, sell to ultimate users and sometimes deliver. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities or to other wholesalers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers. The retail and wholesale market is segmented into retail and wholesale. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global retail and wholesale market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global retail and wholesale market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global retail and wholesale market.The retail/e-commerce market is increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in their systems. Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help in providing customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods. For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claims to complete the delivery within 30 minutes. Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK, but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the retail and wholesale market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in decline in manufacture and trade of non-essential goods and an overall decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the retail and wholesale market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.Many retailers and wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. 