Worldwide Retail Analytics Industry To 2025 - Players Include Microsoft, IBM And Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Analytics Market by Application (Merchandising Analysis, Customer Analytics, and Promotional Analysis and Planning), Business Function (Finance and Operations), Component, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail analytics market size to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the retail analytics market are the rising demand for dashboards for data visualization, growing adoption of cloud, and continuous increase in data generation. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the retail analytics market size based on component, business function, application, organization size, end-user, and region.

The COVID-19 has impacted all elements of the technology sector. It has slowed down the growth of IT infrastructure owing to disruptions in the hardware supply chain and reduced manufacturing activities. This health crisis has had an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries; while some are struggling, others are thriving. Rising support from governments and several data analytics companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Businesses providing retail analytics solutions and services are also expected to witness a decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the adoption of collaborative applications, IoT, analytics, security solutions, and AI is set to increase in the remaining part of 2020.

The service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing concern of organizations to gain visibility for diagnosing and troubleshooting problems before they impact operations or end-user experiences will drive the adoption of retail analytics solutions and services.

The operation business function segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The operations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising need of retailers to generate deeper insights across the entire value chain of retail operations, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations, and customer management.

The inventory analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail analytics market is segmented into various applications, such as merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer analytics, promotional analysis and planning, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others (order management, transportation management, assortment and cluster planning, and real-estate planning). The inventory analysis segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes by keeping track of stocked goods and ensure surplus inventory.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is home to many developed and emerging economies, which offer major opportunities for the growth of retail stores and technology development. China, India, and Japan in particular are focusing on the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes in the retail market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Retail Analytics Market4.2 Market: Top Three Applications4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market, by Business Function and Application 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Retail Analytics: Evolution5.3 Retail Analytics: Ecosystem5.4 Market Dynamics5.4.1 Drivers5.4.1.1 Digitalizing to Enhance Customer Experience and Retail Operations5.4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Disruptive Technologies to Forecast Future Market Trends5.4.1.3 Growing Number of Smartphones, and Increasing Use of M-Commerce5.4.2 Restraints5.4.2.1 Lack of Technology Adoption by Unorganized Retail Sector5.4.2.2 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues5.4.3 Opportunities5.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud Services in Retail5.4.3.2 Proliferation of Data Analytics to Understand Customer Data During COVID-195.4.4 Challenges5.4.4.1 Retailers Face a Data Deficit in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.5 Retail Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact5.6 Case Study Analysis5.6.1 a Global Retail Chain Used Advanced Analytics & Machine Learning to Forecast New Store Locations and Revenues5.6.2 a Fortune 500 Retailer Used Customer Genome to Deliver Personalized Interaction to Customers and Drive More Revenue5.6.3 a Global Retailer Leveraged Manthan's Smart Analytics Solution to Take Data-Driven Business Decisions5.6.4 The Retailer Used Bridgei2I to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience5.6.5 The Client Adopted Sas Analytics to Understand Customer Needs5.6.6 Groupo Merza Leveraged Sap Solutions for Market Basket Analysis5.6.7 Peter England Adopted Capillary's Customer Acquisition Platform to Analyze Customer Footfall5.6.8 a Global It Company Increased Customer Base and Improved Loyalty5.6.9 a Home Improvement Retailer Enhanced Sales and Workforce Optimization5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Patents Filed: Retail Analytics, by Application, 2019-20205.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Technology Analysis5.9.1 Voice Search5.9.2 In-Store Digital Display5.9.3 Social Shopping5.9.4 Geo-Location Services5.9.5 Visual Search5.9.6 Smart Fitting Room5.9.7 Ai and Ml in Retail5.9.8 IoT in Retail5.9.9 Big Data in Retail5.1 Pricing Analysis5.11 Retail Analytics, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) 6 Retail Analytics Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers6.3 Services6.3.1 Services: Retail Analytics Market Drivers6.3.2 Professional Services6.3.2.1 Training and Support6.3.2.2 Implementation and Consulting6.3.3 Managed Services 7 Retail Analytics Market, by Business Function7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Business Functions: COVID-19 Impact7.1.2 Business Functions: Market Drivers7.2 Finance7.3 Marketing and Sales7.4 Human Resources7.5 Operations 8 Retail Analytics Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers8.2 Merchandising Analysis8.3 Pricing Analysis8.4 Customer Analytics8.5 Promotional Analysis and Planning8.6 Yeild Analysis8.7 Inventory Analysis8.8 Others 9 Retail Analytics Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.2 Large Enterprises9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 10 Retail Analytics Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.1.1 End-user: COVID-19 Impact10.1.2 End-user: Market Drivers10.2 Offline10.3 Online 11 Retail Analytics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share, 201912.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players12.5 Key Market Developments12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.5.2 Business Expansions12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.6.1 Star12.6.2 Emerging Leader12.6.3 Pervasive12.6.4 Participant12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202012.7.1 Progressive Companies12.7.2 Responsive Companies12.7.3 Dynamic Companies12.7.4 Starting Blocks12.8 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Microsoft13.3 IBM13.4 Oracle13.5 Salesforce13.6 SAP13.7 AWS13.8 SAS Institute13.9 Qlik13.10 Manthan13.11 Bridgei2I13.12 Microstrategy13.13 Teradata13.14 HCL13.15 Fujitsu13.16 Domo13.17 Google13.18 Flir Systems13.19 Information Builders13.20 1010Data13.21 Capillary13.22 Retailnext13.23 WNS13.24 True Fit13.25 Vend13.26 Fit Analytics13.27 Edited13.28 Decision613.29 Cubelizer13.30 Thinkinside13.31 DOR Technologies13.32 Glimpse Analytics13.33 Pygmalios13.34 Orenda Software Solutions 14 Appendix

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

