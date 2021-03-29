Worldwide Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Industry To 2026 - Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic & MGC Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global respiratory disease diagnostics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global respiratory disease diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on respiratory disease diagnostics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on respiratory disease diagnostics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global respiratory disease diagnostics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global respiratory disease diagnostics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases

Growing the geriatric population that is more susceptible to the respiratory diseases

2) Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals in low- and middle-income countries

3) Opportunities

Transforming healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets

Segment CoveredThe global respiratory disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, and end user. The Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product

Instruments and Devices

Assays and Reagents

Services

The Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Tuberculosis

Other Diseases

The Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the respiratory disease diagnostics market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the respiratory disease diagnostics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global respiratory disease diagnostics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Highlights2.2. Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Projection2.3. Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market 4. Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product5.1. Instruments and Devices5.2. Assays and Reagents5.3. Services 6. Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease6.1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease6.2. Asthma6.3. Tuberculosis6.4. Other Diseases 7. Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User7.1. Hospitals7.2. Clinics7.3. Reference Laboratories7.4. Others 8. Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product8.1.2. North America Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease8.1.3. North America Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User8.1.4. North America Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product8.2.2. Europe Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease8.2.3. Europe Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User8.2.4. Europe Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Product8.4.2. RoW Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease8.4.3. RoW Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by End User8.4.4. RoW Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company9.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.9.2.3. Medtronic, PLC9.2.4. MGC Diagnostics Corporation9.2.5. Abbott Laboratories9.2.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.9.2.7. CAREstream Medical Ltd9.2.8. ResMed Company9.2.9. bioMerieux SA 9.2.10. COSMED S.r.l.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25defk

