Worldwide Resorcinol Industry To 2025 - Key Drivers And Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Resorcinol Market, by End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others), by Manufacturing Process, by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resorcinol Market is projected to witness a steady CAGR in the coming years and cross USD 1 billion by 2025. The increase in product demand is due to growth of various end-user industries such as rubber & tire industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, rising usage in applications like UV stabilizers, etc., coupled with inherent advantages offered by the chemical is anticipated to add to the growth of the resorcinol market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, resorcinol is also used to manufacture flame retardants to prevent fires, fungicidal creams & lotions, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth until 2025.The Global Resorcinol Market is segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into rubber products, wood adhesives, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, fungicidal creams and others. Out of which, the rubber products dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the utility of resorcinol to improve the adhesion of rubber and other materials falling under rubber products category.Also, the wood adhesives application segment is projected to register high growth in the years to come owing to the use of resorcinol in wood adhesive applications due to its high chemical stability. Moreover, its properties such as being resistant to solvents, acids, saltwater and oil, strong adhesive, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures after curing is boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.Major players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market include Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Lanxess AG, Atul Ltd and others. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Resorcinol Market based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Resorcinol Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Resorcinol Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Dihydroxybenzene Production Overview6.1. By Type (Resorcinol, Catechol, Hydroquinone)6.2. By Country 7. Global Resorcinol Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By End-user Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others)7.2.2. By Manufacturing Process (Benzene Sulfonation, Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Peroxidation)7.2.3. By Application (Rubber Products, Wood Adhesives, UV Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Antioxidants, Fungicidal Creams, Others)7.2.4. By Region7.2.5. By Company (2019) 8. North America Resorcinol Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By End-user Industry8.2.2. By Application8.2.3. By Manufacturing Process8.2.4. By Country ( United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)8.3. North America: Country Analysis8.3.1. United States Resorcinol Market Outlook8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry8.3.1.2.2. By Application8.3.2. Canada Resorcinol Market Outlook8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry8.3.2.2.2. By Application8.3.3. Mexico Resorcinol Market Outlook8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry8.3.3.2.2. By Application 9. Europe Resorcinol Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By End-user Industry9.2.2. By Application9.2.3. By Manufacturing Process9.2.4. By Country ( France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)9.3. Europe: Country Analysis9.3.1. France Resorcinol Market Outlook9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry9.3.1.2.2. By Application9.3.2. Germany Resorcinol Market Outlook9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry9.3.2.2.2. By Application9.3.3. United Kingdom Resorcinol Market Outlook9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry9.3.3.2.2. By Application9.3.4. Italy Resorcinol Market Outlook9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry9.3.4.2.2. By Application9.3.5. Spain Resorcinol Market Outlook9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry9.3.5.2.2. By Application 10. Asia-Pacific Resorcinol Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value & Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By End-user Industry10.2.2. By Application10.2.3. By Manufacturing Process10.2.4. By Country ( China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)10.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis10.3.1. China Resorcinol Market Outlook10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry10.3.1.2.2. By Application10.3.2. India Resorcinol Market Outlook10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry10.3.2.2.2. By Application10.3.3. Japan Resorcinol Market Outlook10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry10.3.3.2.2. By Application10.3.4. South Korea Resorcinol Market Outlook10.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume10.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.4.2.1. By End-user Industry10.3.4.2.2. By Application10.3.5. Australia Resorcinol Market Outlook10.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume10.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.5.2.1. By End-user Industry10.3.5.2.2. By Application 11. Middle East and Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value & Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By End-user Industry11.2.2. By Application11.2.3. By Manufacturing Process11.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry11.3.1.2.2. By Application11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Resorcinol Market Outlook11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry11.3.2.2.2. By Application11.3.3. UAE Resorcinol Market Outlook11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry11.3.3.2.2. By Application 12. South America Resorcinol Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast12.1.1. By Value & Volume12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.2.1. By End-user Industry12.2.2. By Application12.2.3. By Manufacturing Process12.2.4. By Country ( Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)12.3. South America: Country Analysis12.3.1. Brazil Resorcinol Market Outlook12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast12.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast12.3.1.2.1. By End-user Industry12.3.1.2.2. By Application12.3.2. Argentina Resorcinol Market Outlook12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast12.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast12.3.2.2.1. By End-user Industry12.3.2.2.2. By Application12.3.3. Colombia Resorcinol Market Outlook12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast12.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast12.3.3.2.1. By End-user Industry12.3.3.2.2. By Application 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Outlook15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Sumitomo Chemicals15.2.2. Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd15.2.3. Atul Ltd15.2.4. Napp Technologies15.2.5. Aldon Corporation15.2.6. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.15.2.7. Lanxess AG 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if3uyg

