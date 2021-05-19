Worldwide Rescue Hoists And Cargo Winches Industry To 2028 - By Type, Application, End-users And Geography

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing investment by government organization as well as growing demand from military forces is a major factor driving the growth of the rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Countries in various regions, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are heavily investing in procuring the most advance and highly capable rescue hoists and cargo winches. Rescue hoists are used in approximately one in four government owned helicopters across the world. Rescue hoists and cargo winches are used to support the personnel during rescue, insertion, or extraction operation. The rescue hoists and cargo winches market is segmented into type, application, and end users, and geography. Based on type, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market is further segmented into hoists, winches, and ground support equipment. In 2020, the hoists segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Based on application, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market are further segmented into search and rescue, medevac, utility, and law enforcement and firefighting. In 2020, the search and rescue segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market.

Based on end-users, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market are further segmented into military forces, law enforcement agencies, fire fighters, and medical evacuation crews. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the North America segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market.The rescue hoist and cargo winches market players' businesses have been severely affected by destabilization in aircraft (both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters) production. The situation and cargo winches market players had been worsened by the substantial disruption in component supply chain. Since, the rescue hoist and cargo winches are electro-mechanical products, the disruption in electronics and mechanical parts supply chain due to border closures have negatively impacted the production volumes of rescue hoists and cargo winches.

This factor hindered the growth of rescue hoists and cargo winches market. The lower production of helicopter volumes resulted in less than usual demand for rescue hoists and cargo winches among the helicopter manufacturers. According to General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the helicopter shipment dropped by 19.2% from 2019 to 2020. Further, several fixed wing aircraft such as Boeing C17 and Embraer KC-390 and others that use cargo winches also experienced lower production in 2020. Thus, lower output of fixed wing aircraft and helicopters resulted in a drop in demand for rescue hoists and cargo winches, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the market in 2020.Breeze-Eastern, LLC; Dart Aerospace; KubanAviaService; Lift-It Manufacturing Company, Inc; VINCORION; Zephyr International; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Sika Interplant Systems Limited; and Lite Flite ApS are among a few major players operating in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Global Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Investment by Government Organization5.1.2 Continuous Demand from Military Forces5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Weight of External Hoist Systems and Limited Attraction among Air Ambulance Service Providers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Investment in Research & Development by Manufacturers5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Advancement in Hoists and Winches5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Global Analysis6.1 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Global Overview6.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Global Overview6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, by Type (2020 & 2028)7.3 Hoists7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Hoists: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Winches7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Winches: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Ground Support Equipment7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Ground Support Equipment: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, By Application (2020 & 2028)8.3 Search and Rescue8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Search and Rescue: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 MedEvac8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 MedEvac: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Utility8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Utility: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Law Enforcement and Firefighting8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Law Enforcement and Firefighting: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Analysis - By End Users9.1 Overview9.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, By End Users (2020 & 2028)9.3 Military Forces9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Military Forces: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Law Enforcement Agencies9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Law Enforcement Agencies: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Fire Fighters9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Fire Fighters: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Medical Evacuation Crews9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Medical Evacuation Crews: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast to 202810.3 Europe: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Revenue and Forecast To 202810.4 APAC: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast To 202810.5 MEA: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast To 202810.6 SAM: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market11.1 Overview11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 South America 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative12.3 New Product Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 Breeze-Eastern, LLC13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Dart Aerospace13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 KubanAviaService13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 LIFT-IT MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INC13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 VINCORION13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Zephyr International13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Honeywell International Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Sika Interplant Systems Limited13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Lite Flite ApS13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix

