Worldwide Regenerative Medicine Industry To 2025 - Featuring Allergan, Amgen And Baxter International Among Others

The global regenerative medicine market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. Regenerative medicine refers to a branch of biomedical sciences aimed at restoring the structure and function of damaged tissues and organs. It involves the utilization of stem cells that are developed in laboratories and further implanted safely into the body for the regeneration of damaged bones, cartilage, blood vessels and organs. Cellular and acellular regenerative medicines are commonly used in various clinical therapeutic procedures, including cell, immunomodulation and tissue engineering therapies. They hold potential for the effective treatment of various chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), osteoporosis and spinal cord injuries.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments and genetic disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is prone to various musculoskeletal, phonological, dermatological and cardiological disorders, is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of organ transplantation is also contributing to the market growth. Regenerative medicine minimizes the risk of organ rejection by the body post-transplant and enhances the recovery speed of the patient. Additionally, various technological advancements in cell-based therapies, such as the development of 3D bioprinting techniques and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production of regenerative medicines, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements also aid in conducting efficient dermatological grafting procedures to treat chronic burns, bone defects and wounds on the skin. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global regenerative medicine market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.), Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Mimedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew plc) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global regenerative medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global regenerative medicine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global regenerative medicine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Regenerative Medicine Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Stem Cell Therapy6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Biomaterial6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Tissue Engineering6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Bone Graft Substitutes7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Osteoarticular Diseases7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Dermatology7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cardiovascular7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Central Nervous System7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Specialty Clinics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials 14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Amgen Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Baxter International Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials 14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials 14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials 14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Medtronic Plc14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Mimedx Group Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.8 Novartis AG14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew plc)14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcpeaa

