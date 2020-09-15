Worldwide Refrigerator Water Filter Industry To 2026 - Technological Advancements Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global refrigerator water filter market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global refrigerator water filter market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on refrigerator water filter market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on refrigerator water filter market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refrigerator water filter market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refrigerator water filter market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Increasing personal healthcare and rise in spending on water quality

Growing demand new installations and retrofitting along with increasing need of advanced features

2) Restraints

High toxins involved in the process of water filtration may affect the market

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement and new product development to fulfill requirement

Company Profiles

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Group

Electrolux AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

General Electric Company

Swift Green Filters

Frigidaire

Eco Pure Waters ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Others

What does this report deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the refrigerator water filter market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the refrigerator water filter market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global refrigerator water filter market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Highlights2.2. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Projection2.3. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Refrigerator Water Filter Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Types3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Refrigerator Water Filter Market 4. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types5.1. Carbon Block Refrigerator Water Filters5.2. Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Refrigerator Water Filters5.3. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Refrigerator Water Filters 6. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application6.1. Residential6.2. Commercial 7. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel7.1. Direct7.2. Indirect 8. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types8.1.2. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application8.1.3. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel8.1.4. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types8.2.2. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application8.2.3. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel8.2.4. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types8.4.2. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application8.4.3. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel8.4.4. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Whirlpool Corporation9.2.2. LG Electronics Inc.9.2.3. Samsung Group9.2.4. Electrolux AB9.2.5. Robert Bosch GmbH9.2.6. General Electric Company9.2.7. Swift Green Filters9.2.8. Frigidaire9.2.9. Eco Pure Waters ( Thailand) Co., Ltd. 9.2.10. OthersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn7lrd

