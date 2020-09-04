Worldwide Readymade Garments Industry To 2027 - Rapid Growth Of Online Retail Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Readymade Garments Market by Product Type, Application, Fabric Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Readymade garments are mass produced apparel, which are made from different fabric and yarn. These are finished products and are made according to different standard sizes. The readymade garment industry witnessed significant growth over the decade, as consumer income has grown and their affinity toward fashion has increased. Until the 21st century, Europe was the largest export of readymade garments, but from the early 2000s the production of readymade garments shifted to emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and China. This was done to reduce labor cost in production and make opportunities for jobs in this region.The growth of the global readymade garment market is driven by changes in the consumer's purchase pattern. Consumers presently have become concerned about how they look and present themselves, which has encouraged them to increase their spending on toiletries and clothing, thus augmenting the sale of readymade clothing throughout the globe. Moreover, aggressive advertisement and use of various forms of sales promotion by key players to push sales for clothing items have boosted the growth of readymade garments market, globally. However, negative impact of garment production on environment and cases of labor exploitation hinder market growth act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, surge in demand for fashionable, trendy, and functional clothing option is expected to provide opportunities for growth for the readymade garment market.The global readymade garment market has been segmented on product type, application, fabric type, age group, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type the market is segregated into inner clothing and outer clothing. The applications covered in the study include formal wear, sportswear, causal wear, safety apparel, and others. Depending on fabric type, the market is segregated into knit, woven, and non-woven. By age group, it is fragmented into old adults, adults, kids, and toddler. As per sales channel, it is differentiated into supermarket & hypermarket, independent retail stores, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players in the industry have relied on product launch and business expansion to remain relevant in global market. The key players profiled in the report include, Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., GAP, VF Corporation, H&M, Zara, Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour, PVH Corporation, and Benetton Group. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing readymade garment market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the readymade garment industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Top Player Positioning3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness Across the World3.5.1.2. Dynamic Fashion Trend and Its Influence Over Consumers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Negative Impact on the Ecosystem3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform3.5.3.2. Introduction of Innovative Apparel Designs3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis3.6.1. Introduction3.6.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods Industry3.6.3. Impact on Readymade Garments Market3.7. Supply Chain Analysis3.8. Top Impacting Factor Chapter 4: Readymade Garments Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Outer Clothing4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3. Inner Clothing4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 5: Readymade Garments Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Formal Wear5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3. Sports Wear5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.4. Casual Wear5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.5. Safety Wear5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 6: Readymade Garments Market, by Fabric Type6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Knit6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.3. Woven6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.4. Non-Woven6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 7: Readymade Garments Market, by Age Group7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Old Adult7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.3. Adult7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.4. Kids7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country7.5. Toddler7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 8: Readymade Garments Market, by Sales Channel8.1. Overview8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast8.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country8.3. Independent Retail Stores8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country8.4. Specialty Stores8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country8.5. E-Commerce8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country8.6. Others8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 9: Readymade Garments Market, by Region9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. LAMEA Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. Louis Vuitton10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executive10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Product Portfolio10.2. Nike Inc10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executive10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Product Portfolio10.3. Gap10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Product Portfolio10.4. Vf Corporation10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executive10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.5. H&M10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executive10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Product Portfolio10.6. Zara10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executive10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.7. Hanesbrands Inc.10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executive10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Product Portfolio10.8. Pvh Corporation10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executive10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Product Portfolio10.9. Under Armour10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executive10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Product Portfolio10.10. Benetton Group10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executive10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwdf3i

