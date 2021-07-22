Worldwide Rapid Acting Insulin Industry To 2027 - Players Include Merck & Co, Sanofi And Novo Nordisk Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market By Product Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market size is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid-acting insulin is considered as one of the quickest acting insulin that shows the action of working just after the 15 minutes of its application. Insulin's activation is expected to last for 5 hours. Humalog, Fiasp, NovoRapid, and Apidra are a few of the rapid-acting insulin present in the market.A rapid-acting insulin is considered as an insulin analog created to mimic meal-induced insulin secretion. These analogs are generally more preferred as compared to the regular insulin due to their rapid response, enabling diabetes patients to consume it intravenously prior to any meal. Advancement in the rapid-acting insulin market is necessary for diabetes management. Though, clinical security and efficacy require the consideration of researchers and experts.By performing rapid-acting insulin opportunity analysis assessment, higher availability of constant glucose tracking will assist in complex analysis of clinic rapid insulin action which was not earlier feasible. This will assist in knowing whether the latest rapid-acting insulin opportunity analysis will offer a superior degree of optimal glycemic control above HbA1c levels, which is needed for regulatory and scientific compliance.Along with diabetes, people who have other heart diseases or other complications could maximize the possibility of getting severely ill from COVID-19 as suffering from any above condition makes it more difficult for patients to fight against the infection. This motivated leading companies to deploy unique strategies in order to get a competitive edge during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Product Type OutlookBased on Product Type, the market is segmented into Insulin Lispro, Insulin Aspart and Insulin Glulisine. On the basis of product type, the insulin lispro segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate and procure the highest revenue share in the global rapid-acting insulin market during the forecast period. This is due to the superior benefits offered by the product such as rapid subcutaneous absorption, earlier & higher insulin peak, and short duration of action. Indication OutlookBased on Indication, the market is segmented into Type 2 Diabetes and Type 1 Diabetes. On the basis of indication, the type-2 diabetes segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the market, due to the surge in urbanization, unhealthy diet, and low level of physical activity which results in the increasing number of people with type-2 diabetes, thereby propelling the growth of the rapid-acting insulin market. Distribution Channel OutlookBased on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies and Online Providers. On the basis of distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment procured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the ubiquitous nature of drug store & retail pharmacy stores. Moreover, these pharmacies offer alternatives for insulin, if there is a non-availability of the prescribed ones. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America appeared as the leading region in terms of revenue generation in the global rapid-acting insulin market in 2020 and is expected to show a similar trend even during the forecast period. There is a growing case of diabetes and an increasing geriatric population, which is boosting the regional rapid-acting insulin market.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company are the forerunners in the Rapid Acting Insulin Market. Companies such as Adocia SA, MannKind Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Adocia SA, Biocon Limited, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Geropharm LLC, Wockhardt Ltd., and MannKind Corporation. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.2.4 Approvals and Trials3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020) Chapter 4. Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Product Type4.1 Global Insulin Lispro Market by Region4.2 Global Insulin Aspart Market by Region4.3 Global Insulin Glulisine Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Indication5.1 Global Type 2 Diabetes Market by Region5.2 Global Type 1 Diabetes Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Distribution Channel6.1 Global Hospital Pharmacies Market by Region6.2 Global Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Market by Region6.3 Global Online Providers Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Region Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Merck & Co., Inc.8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.2 Sanofi S.A.8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research & Development Expense8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.2.5.2 Approvals and Trials:8.3 Novo Nordisk A/S8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Analysis8.3.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.3.5.2 Approvals and Trials:8.3.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.4 Eli Lilly and Company8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expense8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4.5.2 Approvals and Trials:8.4.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.5 Adocia SA8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Analysis8.5.3 Research & Development Expense8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.5.4.1 Approvals and Trials:8.6 Biocon Limited8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.6.2.1 Approvals and Trials:8.7 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Analysis8.8 Geropharm LLC8.8.1 Company Overview8.9 Wockhardt Ltd.8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Analysis8.9.3 Regional Analysis8.9.4 Research & Development Expense8.10. MannKind Corporation8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Analysis8.10.3 Research & Development Expense8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.10.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.10.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrvw75

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-rapid-acting-insulin-industry-to-2027---players-include-merck--co-sanofi-and-novo-nordisk-among-others-301339428.html

SOURCE Research and Markets