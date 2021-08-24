Worldwide Radiotherapy Industry To 2028 - Cancer Screening Programs And Implementation Of Standard Guidelines Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiotherapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Product, Application, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radiotherapy market was valued at US$ 6,474.78 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 10,170.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of conferences and symposiums to boost the awareness about radiation therapy. However, increased risk of adverse effects due to radiation therapy restrains the market growth.Health systems across the globe are witnessing substantial increase in the prevalence of cancer. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 9.6 million deaths were caused by cancer across the globe. Moreover, according to the same data, prostate, lung, colorectal, liver, and stomach cancer are most observed in men, while breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer are the most common among women. Furthermore, according to a study published by the National Cancer Institute, in 2021, the incidence of Cancer in the US is likely to reach 1.9 million. In addition, around 0.6 million people are anticipated to die during 2021 in the US due to cancer.

Moreover, according to a data published by the Cancer Research UK in 2020, around 0.16 million people in the UK die each year due to cancer. Moreover, as per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were 911,014 breast cancer cases and 310,577 deaths due to breast cancer, of which 367,900 and 162,468 breast cancer cases were reported in China and India, respectively. Such high prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the adoption of radiotherapy. For instance, according to a data published by the WHO in March 2021, over 50% of cancer patients involve radiotherapy as part of cancer management and care. Moreover, according to the same data, radiotherapy is prominently used to treat the most common types of cancer such as breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer. This factor ultimately boosts the growth of the global radiotherapy market.The radiotherapy market is expected to witness substantial growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. Delayed or rescheduled radiation therapy treatments and new cancer cases are anticipated to have positive impact on the market growth post-pandemic. Based on type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external-beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, and systemic radiotherapy/radiopharmaceuticals. The external-beam radiation therapy segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.The radiotherapy market, based on product, is segmented into external beam radiotherapy products internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy software, and others. The external-beam radiotherapy product segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on application, the radiotherapy market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, lymphoma, spine cancer, brain cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the lung cancer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.In terms of end user, the radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and radiation therapy centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Radiotherapy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Radiotherapy Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.1 Expert Opinions 5. Radiotherapy Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide5.1.2 Increasing Number of Conferences and Symposiums to Boost Awareness About Radiation Therapy5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Increased Risk of Adverse Effects due to Radiation Therapy5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Cancer Screening Programs and Implementation of Standard Guidelines5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Emphasis on Reduced Radiation Exposure Therapies5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Radiotherapy Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Radiotherapy Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Radiotherapy Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Radiotherapy Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 External-Beam Radiation Therapy7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 External-Beam Radiation Therapy: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Internal Radiation Therapy7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Internal Radiation Therapy: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Systemic Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Radiotherapy Market Analysis - By Product8.1 Overview8.2 Radiotherapy Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020 and 2028)8.3 External Beam Radiotherapy Products8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Products: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Internal Radiotherapy Products8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Internal Radiotherapy Products: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Radiotherapy Software8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Radiotherapy Software: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Radiotherapy Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Radiotherapy Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020 and 2028)9.3 Breast Cancer9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Breast Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Lung Cancer9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Lung Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Prostate Cancer9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Prostate Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Colorectal Cancer9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Colorectal Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.7 Lymphoma9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Lymphoma: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.8 Liver Cancer9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Liver Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.9 Thyroid Cancer9.9.1 Overview9.9.2 Thyroid Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.10 Brain Cancer9.10.1 Overview9.10.2 Brain Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.11 Cervical Cancer9.11.1 Overview9.11.2 Cervical Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.12 Spine Cancer9.12.1 Overview9.12.2 Spine Cancer: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.13 Others9.13.1 Overview9.13.2 Others: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Radiotherapy Market Analysis - By End User10.1 Overview10.2 Radiotherapy Market Share, by End User, 2020 and 2028, (%)10.3 Hospitals10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Hospitals: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 Radiation Therapy Centres10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Radiation Therapy Centres: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 Specialty Clinics10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Specialty Clinics: Radiotherapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Radiotherapy Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Radiotherapy Market12.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 Siemens Healthineers AG14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Accuray Incorporated14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Elekta AB14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Hitachi, Ltd.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Brainlab AG14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 PROTOM INTERNATIONAL14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Maastro14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments14.11 Mevion Medical Systems14.11.1 Key Facts14.11.2 Business Description14.11.3 Products and Services14.11.4 Financial Overview14.11.5 SWOT Analysis14.11.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix

