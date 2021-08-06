Worldwide PVC Pipe Industry To 2030 - Featuring Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical And Tessenderlo Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Pipe Market by Type, Material, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 58.88 billion in 2019, the Global PVC Pipe Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 5.9% and valued at USD 101.62 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030. Polyvinyl chloride is one of the largest selling plastic commodities after the polypropylene and polyethylene. They are popularly known for their high tensile strength, endurance to extreme temperature conditions, ductility, and resistance over corrosion. These pipes have observed extensive demand over the last few years owing to their easy installation, light weight, and low maintenance. PVC pipes are commonly used for various applications in drain-waste-vent (DWV), sewers, conduit, water service lines, water mains, irrigation, and various industrial installations. Market Dynamics and Trends:Increasing adoption of PVC pipes in construction industries for applications such as water supply, housing & commercial, sewage & drainage, and irrigation is one of the major driving factors of the market. In addition to this, upsurge in demand for PVC pipes in several applications, and excellent physical properties of such pipes boosts demand for PVC pipes. However, factors such as toxicity of PVC pipes expected to hamper the PVC market growth to some extent. On the other hand, rising implementation of CPVC pipes is expected to provide opportunities to the market players during forecast period. Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:The global PVC pipe market share is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and geography. On the basis of type the market is segmented into plasticized, unplasticized, and chlorinated. According to the material, market is divided into PVC resin, plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into irrigation, water supply, plumbing, sewer & drain, oil & gas, HVAC, and others. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Geographical Analysis:In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific held major share of the PVC pipes market in 2019. This is due to the dominance of China being the largest producer as well as consumer of PVC pipes. In addition, expansion of industries such as construction, agriculture, and pharmaceutical in this region is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, India is significantly pushing the demand for PVC pipes to the north due to considerable investments in its agricultural and chemical industry. However, North America is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to demand for PVC pipes in the construction and agriculture sectors across the U.S. and Canada. Competitive Landscape :Maximum growth opportunities make the PVC pipe market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Egeplast A.S., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd, IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Tessenderlo Group, Tigre SA, and Formosa Plastics Group. among others. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in October 2018, Royal Building Products partnered with Midwest Lumber, a division of US Lumber. Through this partnership, Midwest Lumber projected to be a new full line distributor of Royal PVC trim and mouldings product lines. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Market Snapshot, 2019- 2030 Million USD2.1. Market Snapshot 3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Growth Drivers4.1.1 Driver 14.1.2 Driver 24.1.3 Driver 34.1.4 Driver 44.2. Challenges4.2.1 Challenge 14.2.2 Challenge 24.3. Opportunities4.3.1 Opportunity 14.3.2 Opportunity 2 5. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Type5.1. Overview5.2. Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes)5.2.1 Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Region5.2.1.1 North America Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.2.1.2 Europe Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.2.1.4 Rest of World Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.3. Plasticized Pvc Pipes5.3.1 Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Region5.3.1.1 North America Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country5.3.1.2 Europe Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country5.3.1.4 Rest of World Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country5.4. Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes)5.4.1 Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Region5.4.1.1 North America Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.4.1.2 Europe Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country5.4.1.4 Rest of World Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country 6. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Materials 7. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Applications 8. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Region 9. Company Profiles9.1. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (Ads)9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Company Snapshot9.1.3 Operating Business Segments9.1.4 Product Portfolio9.1.5 Business Performance9.1.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.2. China Lesso Group Holdings Limited9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Company Snapshot9.2.3 Operating Business Segments9.2.4 Product Portfolio9.2.5 Business Performance9.2.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.3. Egeplast International GmbH9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Company Snapshot9.3.3 Operating Business Segments9.3.4 Product Portfolio9.3.5 Business Performance9.3.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.4. Finolex Industries Ltd.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Company Snapshot9.4.3 Operating Business Segments9.4.4 Product Portfolio9.4.5 Business Performance9.4.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.5. Formosa Plastics Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Company Snapshot9.5.3 Operating Business Segments9.5.4 Product Portfolio9.5.5 Business Performance9.5.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.6. Ipex Management Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Company Snapshot9.6.3 Operating Business Segments9.6.4 Product Portfolio9.6.5 Business Performance9.6.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.7. Jm Eagle, Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Company Snapshot9.7.3 Operating Business Segments9.7.4 Product Portfolio9.7.5 Business Performance9.7.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.8. North American Pipe Corporation9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Company Snapshot9.8.3 Operating Business Segments9.8.4 Product Portfolio9.8.5 Business Performance9.8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.9. Pipelife International GmbH9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Company Snapshot9.9.3 Operating Business Segments9.9.4 Product Portfolio9.9.5 Business Performance9.9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.10. Plastika, A.S.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Company Snapshot9.10.3 Operating Business Segments9.10.4 Product Portfolio9.10.5 Business Performance9.10.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.11. Polypipe Group plc.9.11.1 Company Overview9.11.2 Company Snapshot9.11.3 Operating Business Segments9.11.4 Product Portfolio9.11.5 Business Performance9.11.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.12. Royal Building Products9.12.1 Company Overview9.12.2 Company Snapshot9.12.3 Operating Business Segments9.12.4 Product Portfolio9.12.5 Business Performance9.12.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.13. Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.9.13.1 Company Overview9.13.2 Company Snapshot9.13.3 Operating Business Segments9.13.4 Product Portfolio9.13.5 Business Performance9.13.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.14. Tessenderlo Group9.14.1 Company Overview9.14.2 Company Snapshot9.14.3 Operating Business Segments9.14.4 Product Portfolio9.14.5 Business Performance9.14.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development9.15. Tigre S/A9.15.1 Company Overview9.15.2 Company Snapshot9.15.3 Operating Business Segments9.15.4 Product Portfolio9.15.5 Business Performance9.15.6 Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhufb5

