Worldwide Push To Talk Industry To 2027 - Increasing Adoption Of LTE Networks Presents Opportunities

The global push-to-talk (PTT) market was valued US$ 21,382.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 55.011.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020-2027. PTT is an instant one-to-one or one-to-group mobile voice communication method that works on half-duplex communication; it does not involve protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps as that of a regular phone call. PTT allows one person to speak at a time and facilitates floor communication. Advancements in PTT systems and services enable them to exhibit enhanced capabilities. High efficiency of mobile voice communication, which is not available in any other communication tool, is the key benefit of these devices.The PTT devices are mostly used in air traffic telecom systems, police radios, cellular systems, etc. The government, public safety, manufacturing, and construction sectors, among others, are the key adopters of these devices. The PTT applications use 2G, 2.5G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network spectra. These applications are run on land mobile radio, integrated digital enhanced network, broadband PTT, and mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT). Land mobile radio is the first technology developed for PTT communication, and it is widely used worldwide. It consists of portable radio and base stations that transmit communication signals received from one party to another. The key advantages of land mobile radio are high durability and reliability, ease of use, and direct mode capability. North America is anticipated to offer ample opportunities to the PTT market players; this is mainly ascribed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the world's leading telecom service providers and PTT-over-cellular (PoC) solution providers - including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless - in the region. With the growing use of mobile devices, the need of PoCs has also increased. Also, PoC has observed stable adoption rate in the region owing to the availability of 4G LTE networks. The surge in the cases of natural disasters, criminal activities, and cross-border terrorism are among the crucial factors driving the necessity for public safety, which in turn is increasing the demand for PTT solutions and services in the region.In March 2020, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions launched Honeywell Smart Talk software, which is a unified communication solution that enables mobile workers' to better collaborate with each other. The new solution empowers workers to make voice over internet protocol calls, have PTT conversations, and send instant messages. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Push to talk Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. Push to talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Drivers5.1.1 Increasing need for public safety and enterprise mobility management5.1.2 Increasing demand for cellular push to talk is significantly fuelling the market growth5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack Interoperability issues of push to talk5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing adoption LTE network5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Trend of advanced application push to talk5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Push to Talk Market - Global Market Analysis6.1 Push to talk Market Overview6.2 Push to Talk Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players 7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component7.1 Overview7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)7.3 Hardware7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Hardware: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Software7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Software: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Services7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Services: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size8.1 Overview8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)8.3 Large Enterprise8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Large Enterprise: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 SMEs8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 SMEs: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type9.1 Overview9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)9.3 Land Mobile Radio9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Land Mobile Radio: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Cellular9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Cellular: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Push to Talk Market - By End-User10.1 Overview10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)10.3 Government and Defense10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Government and Defense: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Logistics & Transportation10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Logistics & Transportation: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Travel and Hospitality10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Travel and Hospitality: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Energy and Utilities10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Energy and Utilities: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.7 Manufacturing10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Manufacturing: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.8 Construction10.8.1 Overview10.8.2 Construction: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.9 Other End-Users10.9.1 Overview10.9.2 Other End-Users: Push to Talk Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Push to Talk Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Push to talk Market11.3 Europe: Push to talk Market)11.4 APAC: Push to talk Market11.5 MEA: Push to talk Market11.6 SAM: Push to talk Market 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Push to Talk Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 New Product Development13.4 Merger and Acquisition 14. Company Profiles14.1 AT&T Inc.14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated14.3 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation14.5 Sprint Corporation14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.14.8 Tait Communications14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.14.10 BCE Inc. 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4xxju

