Worldwide Pulp And Root Repair Industry To 2027 - Increasing Dental Health Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulp and Root Repair Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Bioceramic Liners, Bioceramic Sealers, and Restoratives), Application (Root Canal Treatment (RCT), Pulpotomy, Pulp Capping, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pulp and root repair system market is expected to reach US$ 4,097.13 million in 2027 from US$ 2,706.43 million in 2019;it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.Based on the application, the global pulp and root repair market is segmented into root canal treatment, pulp capping, pulpotomy, and others.The root canal treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing number of root canal procedures and rising access to these procedures due to increasing number of dental facilities are offering significant opportunities for the growth of the segmental market. According to a study published by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) in 2020, ~15 million root canal procedures are performed each year in the US.Further, the pulp capping segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the pulp and root repair market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising investments in endodontics. However, high cost of dental treatments restrains the growth of the market.The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pulp and root repair market is expected to last for the next few quarters. The imposition of lockdown and social distancing measures, and major focus on prevention and treatment of this disease has led to decline in number of pulp and root repair procedures in the world. In addition, the adverse effect of the pandemic on per capita income of populations is also likely to influence the preference for dental care and services during the forecast period.Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., COLTENE Group, AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.), Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos S/A, Medicept, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Septodont, Brasseler USA, and ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION are few of the leading companies operating in the pulp and root repair market. The report segments global pulp and root repair market as follows: By Product

Bioceramic Liners

Bioceramic Sealers

Restoratives

By Application

Root Canal Treatment

Pulp Capping

Pulpotomy

Others

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Pulp and Root Repair Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Pulp and Root Repair Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases5.1.2 Rising Investments in Endodontics5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Dental Treatments5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Dental Health Infrastructure5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Emphasis on Regenerative Endodontics5.5 Impact analysis 6. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Pulp and Root Repair Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Pulp and Root Repair Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Product7.1 Overview7.2 Pulp and Root Repair Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.4 Bioceramic Liners7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Bioceramic Liners: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.5 Bioceramic Sealers7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Bioceramic Sealers: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.6 Restoratives7.6.1 Overview7.6.1.1 Restoratives: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 8. Pulp and Root Repair Market- Application8.1 Overview8.2 Pulp and Root Repair Market Share, Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.4 Root Canal Treatment (RCT)8.4.1 Overview8.4.1.1 Root Canal Treatment (RCT): Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.5 Pulpotomy8.5.1 Overview8.5.1.1 Pulpotomy: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.6 Pulp Capping8.6.1 Overview8.6.1.1 Pulp Capping: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.1.1 Others: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 9. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Pulp and Root Repair Market9.2 Europe: Pulp and Root Repair Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Pulp and Root Repair Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Pulp and Root Repair Market9.5 South and Central America: Pulp and Root Repair Market 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pulp and Root Repair Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Pulp and Root Repair Market -Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 Ivoclar Vivadent AG12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 COLTENE Group12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.)12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos S/A12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Medicept12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Innovative BioCeramix, Inc12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Septodont12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Brasseler USA12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xltdgy

