Worldwide Public Opinion And Election Polling Industry To 2030 - Featuring Pew Research Centre, Nielsen And Ipsos Among Others

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global public opinion and election polling market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global public opinion and election polling market is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2020 to $6.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the public opinion and election polling ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Public Opinion and Election Pollin market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider public opinion and election polling market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The public opinion and election polling market section of the report gives context. It compares the public opinion and election polling market with other segments of the public opinion and election polling market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the public opinion and election polling market are Rasmussen Reports, Pew Research Centre, Nielsen Company, Ipsos, Eastcoast Research, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, Gnosis Partners, and Group Dynamics In Focus.The public opinion and election polling market consists of the sales of public opinion and election polling services and related goods by entities that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting public opinion data. Public opinion and election polling services include elections opinion polls and elections exit polls. Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the public opinion and election polling market. Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, genuine, including the variability, and eliminating the errors. For instance, in December 2019, Luminoso, a text analytics company, has launched QuickLearn 2.0 that reduces bias in AI-powered text analysis and uncovers more accurate and easy-to-understand insights from concepts in text-based data. In February 2020, the Election Commission of India and IIT-M collaborated to develop a new voting technology, to allow electors to vote from distant cities without going to the designated polling stations of their respective electoral districts.The public opinion and election polling market covered in this report is segmented by mode into online surveys; paper surveys; telephonic surveys; one-to-one interviews. It is also segmented by survey type into product survey; website survey; focus group survey; conference feedback survey; others and by application into public opinion; election polling.In October 2019, Slingshot Insights Inc., a US-based expert network and market research firm has acquired Truth On Call, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition has added surveys as an important tool for the market research framework of Slingshot Insights Inc., which furthers expands its network. Truth On Call, Inc. is a US-based healthcare survey and market research firm.The increasing requirement for public opinion is anticipated to drive the demand for public opinion and election polling market. Public opinions and polls act as a measuring tool to find out what people think about a particular product, person, activity, company, or any other areas that are relevant to medical research and innovation. These polls help countries and companies to decide on a new leader, release a product, make changes to the organizational structure of activities, or make other important strategic decisions. The requirement for public opinion for making decisions in government and business activities aids in the growth of the market.Erroneous polling results are expected to hinder public opinion and the electoral polling market. This is due to various reasons such as error due to sampling, negative response rate, response bias where answers given by respondents do not reflect their true beliefs, coverage issues and questions being posed by the surveyors. Also, the opinion of the public may change with time and other influences that result in a different outcome. According to the press release of the Hindustan Times on the exit polls and the actual results of elections in India published in May 2019, the margins of the exit polls and the actual elections were different for the last four times the elections were conducted, between 1998 and 2014. This unpredictable situation makes it difficult for companies and countries to reach a specific endpoint, which impacts the public opinion and election polling market's growth. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Characteristics 3. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Public Opinion and Election Polling 5. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Segmentation

