Worldwide PTFE Membrane Industry To 2025 - Featuring Celanese, Hemp Bioplastics & Innovia Films Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PTFE Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic), Application (Industrial Filtration, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Architecture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PTFE membrane market size was USD 2,002.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,408.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The growing demand from oil & gas industries and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and waste treatment are the major drivers boosting the demand for PTFE membranes market globally. Furthermore, the market is growing globally due to the implementation of water and waste management programs. The rising demand for EPTFE membranes in microfiltration and vetting applications provides growth opportunities for manufacturers of PTFE membranes. However, the high production cost of PTFE membranes and fluctuating oil & gas prices are the factors hindering the growth of the market. Hydrophobic type segment to capture the highest share in the PTFE membranes market during the forecast period. PTFE membranes are naturally hydrophobic, with excellent chemical resistance and have a natural tendency to repel water due to low surface tension. The demand for these membranes is rising rapidly, owing to their various physical properties such as high porosity and chemical & abrasion resistance. Thus, they are mainly used in applications such as industrial filtration, medical & pharmaceutical, architecture, textile, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Industrial filtration to be the largest application of PTFE membranes Based on application, the PTFE membranes market is segmented into industrial filtration, medical & pharmaceutical textile, water & wastewater treatment, architecture, and others. The industrial filtration application segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. This is because of the unique properties, such as chemical inertness, ability to sustain high temperature, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency, possess by PTFE membranes makes it suitable for industrial filtration applications involving exposure to corrosive environments and contact with gases, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing PTFE membranes market during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing PTFE membrane market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the food & beverage processing, medical & pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for PTFE membrane in APAC. Implementation of strict regulations regarding water treatment & industrial wastewater discharge is also expected to drive the PTFE membrane market in the region.The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the various industries globally. Due to lockdown, many food & beverage processing industries, textile, and water & wastewater treatment industries activities are halted. For instance; Tyson Foods (US), a leading meat processing company, restricted its pork processing by nearly 50% and beef production by about 25% by May 2020. The companies are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Governments of different countries are keeping a close watch on the disruption and taking every necessary step to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by promoting food processing. Even after the lifting of lockdown, it will be challenging for PTFE membrane manufacturers to get back to normal working situations. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Global PTFE Membrane Market Overview4.2 Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Type4.3 Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Application4.4 Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Ptfe Membrane in Water and Wastewater Management5.2.1.2 Increasing Acceptance of Ptfe Membrane in the Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand of Ptfe Membrane in the Manufacturing of Footwear and Other Apparel Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of PTFE Membrane5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Ptfe Membrane in Emerging Countries5.2.3.2 Development of ePTFE Membrane Market5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Capital Investments5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3 Macroeconomic Trends/Operational Data Analysis5.4 Average Selling Price Trend5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Case Study Analysis5.9 Key Market for Import/ Export5.9.1 US5.9.2 Germany5.9.3 China5.9.4 UK5.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis 6 Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane6.3 Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane 7 Global Cellulose Based Bioplastics Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Consumer Goods7.3 Automotive & Transportation7.4 Agriculture7.4 Packaging7.5 Others7.5.1 3D Printing 8 Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 APAC8.2.1 China8.2.2 India8.2.3 Japan8.2.4 South Korea8.2.5 Australia8.2.6 Rest of APAC8.3 Europe8.3.1 UK8.3.2 Italy8.3.3 France8.3.4 Germany8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Sweden8.3.7 Russia8.3.8 Rest of Europe8.4 North America8.4.1 US8.4.2 Mexico8.4.3 Canada8.5 South America8.5.1 Brazil8.5.2 Argentina8.5.3 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 Uae8.6.3 Egypt8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Market Evaluation Framework9.3 Competitive Benchmarking9.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 20 Companies)9.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 20 Companies)9.4 Top 5 Player Revenue Analysis9.5 Competitive Scenario9.5.1 New Product Launch9.5.2 Expansion9.5.3 Acquisition 10 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles10.1 Overview10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology10.2.1 Market Share/Ranking10.2.2 Product Footprint10.2.3 Star10.2.4 Emerging Leader10.2.5 Pervasive10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix,201910.4 Company Profile10.4.1 Eastmen Chemical Company10.4.2 Futamura10.4.3 Natureplast10.4.4 Mazzucchelli10.4.5 Innovia Films10.4.6 Naturtec10.4.7 Celanese Corporation10.4.8 Sappi Global10.4.9 Woodly 10.4.10 Hemp Bioplastics10.5 Startup/SME Profile 11 Appendix11.1 Insights from Industry Experts11.2 Discussion Guide11.3 Introducing Rt: Real-Time Market Intelligence11.4 Available Customizations11.5 Related Reports11.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djigoiand the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ptfe-membrane-industry-to-2025---featuring-celanese-hemp-bioplastics--innovia-films-among-others-301157201.html

SOURCE Research and Markets