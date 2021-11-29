Worldwide Proximity Payment Industry To 2030 - Rapid Digitalization In Payments Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proximity Payment Market by Offering and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Proximity payments are mobile payments in which the payer and the payee are in the same location and encompass payments that are both customer-to-business and person-to-person. In addition, while executing proximity payment, communication between devices takes place through a proximity technology such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response (QR) codes, and Bluetooth technology. Furthermore, unlike mobile payments that are executed through the internet, proximity payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access to payment information during the transactions.

With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote the proximity payment market growth. In addition, massive adoptions of proximity payments channel among merchants and numerous benefits provided by proximity payments drives the market growth. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global proximity payment market. However, risk in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments and difficulties in the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminal are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, payment industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. In addition, the growing adoption of proximity payment market across emerging economies and rapid digitalization in payments sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.The proximity payment market is segmented into offering, application, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. The solutions segment is further segregated into hardware and software. Applications covered in the study include grocery stores, bars & restaurants, drug stores, entertainment centers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyzes the top proximity payment companies operating in the market such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., FIS, IDEMIA, Ingenico, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc., and Visa Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the proximity payment industry. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global proximity payment market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global proximity payment market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global proximity payment market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping global proximity payment market3.3. Basic Architecture of a Proximity M-Payment System3.4. Proximity Payment Processing Cycle3.5. Impact of government regulations on the global proximity payment market3.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Increased penetration of smartphones and access to high-speed internet3.6.1.2. Massive adoption of proximity payments among merchants3.6.1.3. Numerous benefits provided by proximity payments3.6.2. Restraint3.6.2.1. Difficulties in the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminal3.6.2.2. Rise in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments3.6.3. Opportunity3.6.3.1. Surge in adoption of proximity payments payment in emerging countries3.6.3.2. Rapid digitalization in payments sector3.7. Patent analysis3.7.1. By region (2000-2020)3.7.2. By applicant3.8. COVID-19 impact analysis on proximity payment market3.8.1. Impact on proximity payment market size3.8.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.8.3. Framework for market challenges faced by proximity payment providers3.8.4. Economic impact on proximity payment providers3.8.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.8.6. Opportunity analysis for proximity payment providers CHAPTER 4: PROXIMITY PAYMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING4.1. Overview4.2. Solution4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. Proximity payment market, by solution4.2.4.1. Hardware4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.2. Software4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country4.3. Service4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: PROXIMITY PAYMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Grocery Stores5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Bars & Restaurants5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Drug Stores5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Entertainment Centers5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: PROXIMITY PAYMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market player positioning, 20207.2. Competitive dashboard7.2.1. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. ACI Worldwide, Inc.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product portfolio8.1.4. Business performance8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. Alphabet Inc. (Google)8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executive8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. R&D expenditure8.2.7. Business performance8.3. APPLE INC.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. R&D expenditure8.3.6. Business performance8.4. FIS8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. IDEMIA8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. INGENICO8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. Mastercard8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Operating business segments8.7.5. Product portfolio8.7.6. Business performance8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. PayPal Holdings Inc.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SQUARE, INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.9.4. Business performance8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. Visa Inc.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdxbym

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-proximity-payment-industry-to-2030---rapid-digitalization-in-payments-sector-presents-opportunities-301432847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets