Worldwide Proteomics Industry To 2027 - Developments In Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics Presents Opportunities

The global proteomics market was valued at $21,122.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $49,978.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins. It is a complex study as compared to genomics, as genomes are constant, while proteomes differ depending on the cells and time.The global proteomics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to increased utility of proteomics in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Factors such as rise in focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are expected to drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, the high cost of instruments, and dearth of qualified researchers are expected to hamper the market growth.The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is sub segmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry.Likewise, the chromatography segment is sub classified into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global proteomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand the various types of instruments used across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analysed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top winning strategies3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top player positioning3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increase in popularity of personalized medicines3.4.1.2. Increase in R&D expenditure3.4.1.3. Technological advancements associated with proteomics components3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. High costs associated with proteomics components3.4.2.2. Dearth of skilled professionals3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification3.4.3.2. Developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis for proteomics market CHAPTER 4: PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Reagents4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component type4.2.4. Microarray4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast4.2.5. Spectrometry4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast4.2.6. X-ray crystallography4.2.6.1. Market size and forecast4.2.7. Chromatography4.2.7.1. Market size and forecast4.2.8. Electrophoresis4.2.8.1. Market size and forecast4.2.9. Immunoassay4.2.9.1. Market size and forecast 4.2.10. Protein fractionation reagents4.2.10.1. Market size and forecast 4.2.11. Market analysis, by country4.3. Instruments4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Microarray4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4. Spectrometry4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast4.3.4.2.1. Mass spectrometry4.3.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.2.2. NMR spectrometry4.3.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast4.3.5. Chromatography4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast4.3.5.2. Market size and forecast4.3.5.2.1. HPLC systems4.3.5.2.1.1. Market size and forecast4.3.5.2.2. Ion chromatography4.3.5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast4.3.5.2.3. Affinity chromatography4.3.5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast4.3.5.2.4. Supercritical fluid chromatography4.3.5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast4.3.6. Electrophoresis4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast4.3.7. Surface plasmon resonance4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast4.3.8. X-ray crystallography4.3.8.1. Market size and forecast4.3.9. Protein fractionation systems4.3.9.1. Market size and forecast 4.3.10. Market analysis, by country4.4. Services4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Drug discovery5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Disease diagnosis5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Others5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Operating business segments7.1.4. Product portfolio7.1.5. Business performance7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Operating business segments7.2.4. Product portfolio7.2.5. Business performance7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.3. BRUKER CORPORATION7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Product type portfolio7.3.5. Business performance7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.4. DANHER CORPORATION.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Operating business segments7.4.4. Product portfolio7.4.5. Business performance7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.5. GE HEALTHCARE7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Operating business segments7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.5.5. Business performance7.6. HORIBA, LTD.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Product portfolio7.6.5. Business performance7.7. LI-COR, INC.7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Operating business segments7.7.4. Product portfolio7.8. PERKINELMER INC.7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.8.5. Business performance7.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFic, INC.7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.10. WATERS CORPORATION7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Product type portfolio7.10.5. Business performance7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8hiuo

