Worldwide Protein Ingredients Industry To 2026 - Players Include Cargill, Kerry Group And Mead Johnson Among Others

The global protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 36.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Protein ingredients consist of amino acids which are required for maintaining the optimum protein level in the human body. These ingredients can be acquired from different sources, such as plants or animals, and help in repairing damaged cells. They also aid in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, personal care products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Global Protein Ingredients Market Drivers/Constraints:

A surge in the cases of health-related issues has encouraged the consumers to opt for functional foods that contain high amounts of proteins and other vital nutrients. This is further supported by the availability of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free product variants, which cater to the individual requirements of the consumers.The rising fitness trend among the health-conscious consumers coupled with the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management are stimulating the market growth.With changing lifestyles, the preparation of conventional protein-rich products has become a difficult task. As protein ingredients can be prepared easily and consumed on-the-go, they are increasingly being used by the consumers.The uncertainties regarding raw material prices along with stringent rules and regulations imposed by different authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration in the US, are the major factors that can hamper the growth of the protein ingredients market. Competitive Landscape:

The global protein ingredient industry is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Cargill, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group

Omega Protein Corporation

Mead Johnson

This report provides a deep insight into the global protein ingredients market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the protein ingredients market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global protein ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global protein ingredients market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein ingredients market?

Which are the popular product types in the global protein ingredients market?

What are the key application segments in the global protein ingredients market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global protein ingredients market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global protein ingredients market?

What is the structure of the global protein ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global protein ingredients market?

How are protein ingredients manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Protein Ingredients Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Research and Development5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement5.9.4 Manufacturing5.9.5 Marketing5.9.6 Distribution5.9.7 End-Use5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Animal Proteins6.1.1 Egg Protein6.1.1.1 Market Trends6.1.1.2 Market Forecast6.1.2 Whey Protein6.1.2.1 Market Trends6.1.2.2 Market Forecast6.1.3 Gelatin6.1.3.1 Market Trends6.1.3.2 Market Forecast6.1.4 Casein6.1.4.1 Market Trends6.1.4.2 Market Forecast6.1.5 Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates6.1.5.1 Market Trends6.1.5.2 Market Forecast6.2 Plant Proteins6.2.1 Wheat Protein6.2.1.1 Market Trends6.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.2.2 Soy Protein6.2.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.2.3 Pea Protein6.2.3.1 Market Trends6.2.3.2 Market Forecast6.2.4 Others6.2.4.1 Market Trends6.2.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Food and Beverages7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Pharmaceuticals7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Animal Feed7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Europe8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Protein Ingredients Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Raw Material Requirements9.3 Manufacturing Process9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players10.3.1 Cargill, Incorporated10.3.1.1 Company Overview10.3.1.2 Description10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio10.3.1.4 Financials10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis10.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company10.3.2.1 Company Overview10.3.2.2 Description10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio10.3.2.4 Financials10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis10.3.3 Kerry Group10.3.3.1 Company Overview10.3.3.2 Description10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio10.3.3.4 Financials10.3.4 Omega Protein Corporation10.3.4.1 Company Overview10.3.4.2 Description10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio10.3.4.4 Financials10.3.5 Mead Johnson10.3.5.1 Company Overview10.3.5.2 Description10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio10.3.5.4 Financials

