Worldwide Protective Relay Industry To 2025 - By Voltage, Type, Application, End-use & Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Relay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protective relay market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Protective relay refers to a mechanical or digital system that is installed in electrical circuits to minimize failures in motors, generators, and transformers. It receives inputs in the form of current, voltage, resistance, and temperature, compares them to set points, and provides the outputs in the form of indicator lights, control warnings or alarms. It also acts as a fault sensing device that gives the tripping command to the circuit breaker, thereby minimizing the damage caused to the other equipment or devices in the circuit. In comparison to the traditionally used protective relays, modern variants are microprocessor-based digital devices that are more efficient and cost-effective.Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for renewable energy sources from the power sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of renewable energy (RE) sources has further increased the product utilization at different functional levels in the smart grid network to avoid or mitigate power outages. Furthermore, the increasing construction of power substations across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. These substations supply electricity for commercial and domestic utilization and use protective relays to trigger alarm switches and circuit breakers during extreme voltage fluctuations. Additionally, the increasing complexities of electrical circuit designs have pushed the demand for protective relays to register over-current, over-voltage and under-frequency for reversing power flow and avoiding any major accidents. Other factors, including the rising awareness regarding safety in the power industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global protective relay market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Breakup by Voltage:

High

Medium

Low

Breakup by Type:

Electromagnetic Relays

Solid-State Relays

Microprocessor Relays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Feeder Protection

Transformer Protection

Motors Protection

Generators Protection

Busbar Protection

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Power Generation and Distribution

Industrial Equipments and Systems

Railways

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Basler Electric Company, Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation, Fanox Electronics, General Electric, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co. Ltd. (NARI Technology Development Limited Co.), Schneider Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, Woodward Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global protective relay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protective relay market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protective relay market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Protective Relay Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Voltage6.1 High6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Medium6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Low6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Electromagnetic Relays7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Solid-State Relays7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Microprocessor Relays7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Feeder Protection8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Transformer Protection8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Motor Protection8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Generator Protection8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Busbar Protection8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use9.1 Power Generation and Distribution9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial Equipments and Systems9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Railways9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.2 Asia Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 Latin America10.5 Middle East and Africa 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 ABB Ltd.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials 15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Basler Electric Company15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3 Bender GmbH & Co. KG15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4 Eaton Corporation15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials 15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Fanox Electronics15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6 General Electric15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6.3 Financials 15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Littelfuse Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials 15.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (NARI Technology Development Limited Co.)15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Schneider Electric15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.13 Toshiba Corporation15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13.3 Financials15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.14 Woodward Inc.15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2ltnv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-protective-relay-industry-to-2025---by-voltage-type-application-end-use--region-301127657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets