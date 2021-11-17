Worldwide Professional Acne Treatment Industry To 2030 - Rising Adoption Of Acne Treatments Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Professional Acne Treatment Market Research Report: By Acne Type, Treatment Type, Professional Type - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $6,298.9 million in 2020, the global professional acne treatment market value is predicted to reach $13,124.5 million by 2030, at a 7.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report. Key findings of this study

Treatments via devices to become rapidly popular in coming years

Professional treatment sought more commonly for inflammatory acne

Strong drug pipeline key driver for market growth

North America largest market for professional acne treatments

largest market for professional acne treatments APAC to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future

Market fragmented due to presence of numerous companies

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the professional acne treatment market as almost all the cosmeticians and dermatologists were forced to down their shutters, to comply with the lockdown protocols. Similarly, companies that produce drugs and devices for acne treatment were non-operational or functional at a rather small scale, which reduced the supply and trade of the products. On the demand side, people were discouraged from spending on non-essential stuff as many were under immense financial stress.The coming years will be characterized by the faster growth of the inflammatory bifurcation in the professional acne treatment market, on the basis of acne type. This kind of acne is considered severer than the non-inflammatory type, and it is often painful. Additionally, inflammatory acne cannot be cured by most of the drugs available over the counter (OTC), which is why a professional's intervention is preferred.The larger share in the treatment type segment of the professional acne treatment market in the past was held by the drugs bifurcation. Drugs are readily available, and treatment via them is less complex and costly than that carried out by devices.Dermatologists are expected to dominate the professional acne treatment market in the near future, under segmentation by professional type. Compared to cosmeticians, dermatologists have a larger knowledge base and more experience in treating acne, which is why they remain popular among patients. The market is being driven by the following factors:

Rising Prevalence of Acne: Almost 90% of the people on earth, especially young adults and adolescents, get acne at some point in their lives. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease study estimates the 2019 incidence of this common dermatological issue at 50 million cases in the U.S. alone.

Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle: This is another key driver for the professional acne treatment market as being less physically active leads to a rise in weight and the levels of lipids in the body. This, in turn, upsets the hormone concentration, which results in an array of skin diseases, including hormonal acne.

North America is the largest professional acne treatment market owing to the rising prevalence of this condition, increasing awareness on new drugs and devices, presence of many more drugs in the pipeline of pharma companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc., and high disposable income of the people of the continent.The major players in the global professional acne treatment market are Galderma SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Bayer AG, Almirall S.A., Candela Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Cutera Inc., EL.EN. S.p.a., Venus Concept Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Erchonia Corporation, and InMode Ltd. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Acne Type4.1.1.1 Inflammatory4.1.1.2 Non-inflammatory4.1.2 By Treatment Type4.1.2.1 Devices4.1.2.1.1 Laser4.1.2.1.2 IPL4.1.2.1.3 Photopneumatic4.1.2.1.4 Radiofrequency4.1.2.1.5 Others4.1.2.2 Drugs4.1.2.2.1 Retinoids4.1.2.2.2 Antibiotics4.1.2.2.3 Hormonal agents4.1.2.2.4 Combinations4.1.3 By Professional Type4.1.3.1 Cosmeticians4.1.3.2 Dermatologists4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Product launches and investments in R&D4.2.1.2 Increasing number of strategic collaborations4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Rising adoption of acne treatments4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of acne4.2.2.3 Strong product pipeline4.2.2.4 Adoption of sedentary lifestyle4.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast4.2.4 Restraints4.2.4.1 Side-effects associated with acne drugs4.2.4.2 Availability of alternative treatments4.2.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast4.2.6 Opportunities4.2.6.1 Huge potential in emerging markets4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Treatment Comparison4.4.1 Devices4.4.2 Drugs4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes4.6 Average Duration of Acne Treatment4.7 Prevalence Rate of Acne4.8 Number of Dermatologists4.9 Average Treatment Price Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Acne Type5.2 By Treatment Type5.2.1 Drugs Market, by Type5.2.2 Devices Market, by Type5.3 By Professional Type5.4 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1 Major Offerings of Key Players10.2 Recent Strategical Developments of Key Players10.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals10.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers10.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations10.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players10.3.1 U.S.10.3.1.1 Drugs10.3.1.2 Devices10.3.2 Europe10.3.2.1 Drugs10.3.2.2 Devices10.3.3 APAC10.3.3.1 Drugs10.3.3.2 Devices Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1 Galderma SA11.1.1 Business Overview11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings11.2 Johnson & Johnson11.2.1 Business Overview11.2.2 Product and Service Offerings11.2.3 Key Financial Summary11.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.11.3.1 Business Overview11.3.2 Product and Service Offerings11.3.3 Key Financial Summary11.4 Pfizer Inc.11.4.1 Business Overview11.4.2 Product and Service Offerings11.4.3 Key Financial Summary11.5 CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH11.5.1 Business Overview11.5.2 Product and Service Offerings11.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.11.6.1 Business Overview11.6.2 Product and Service Offerings11.6.3 Key Financial Summary11.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.11.7.1 Business Overview11.7.2 Product and Service Offerings11.7.3 Key Financial Summary11.8 Bayer AG11.8.1 Business Overview11.8.2 Product and Service Offerings11.8.3 Key Financial Summary11.9 Perrigo Company plc11.9.1 Business Overview11.9.2 Product and Service Offerings11.9.3 Key Financial Summary11.10 Almirall S.A.11.10.1 Business Overview11.10.2 Product and Service Offerings11.10.3 Key Financial Summary11.11 Lumenis Ltd.11.11.1 Business Overview11.11.2 Product and Service Offerings11.12 Candela Corporation11.12.1 Business Overview11.12.2 Product and Service Offerings11.13 Alma Lasers Ltd.11.13.1 Business Overview11.13.2 Product and Service Offerings11.14 Cutera Inc.11.14.1 Business Overview11.14.2 Product and Service Offerings11.14.3 Key Financial Summary11.15 Sciton Inc.11.15.1 Business Overview11.15.2 Product and Service Offerings11.16 EL.EN. S.p.a.11.16.1 Business Overview11.16.2 Product and Service Offerings11.16.3 Key Financial Summary11.17 Fotona d.o.o.11.17.1 Business Overview11.17.2 Product and Service Offerings11.18 Venus Concept Inc.11.18.1 Business Overview11.18.2 Product and Service Offerings11.18.3 Key Financial Summary11.19 Erchonia Corporation11.19.1 Business Overview11.19.2 Product and Service Offerings11.20 InMode Ltd.11.20.1 Business Overview11.20.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 12. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufr1wi

