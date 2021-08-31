Worldwide Print Advertising Industry To 2026 - Profiles Of Leading Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Print Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Print advertising represents one of the oldest and widespread forms of media, mainly consisting of newspapers and consumer magazines. It is versatile, creative, engaging and can be accessed easily by everyone. However, due to digitalization of media, people have shifted from print to electronic channels. As a result, organisations are now spending more on digital advertisements as opposed to print.This shift has, therefore, affected the growth of the global print advertising market. According to the publisher's new report, titled "Global Print Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026", the market reached a value of US$ 67.3 Billion in 2020. Despite the market's declining growth and the competition faced from the newer advertising media such as internet and mobile advertising, print advertising still accounts for a significant share in the global advertising market. This can be attributed to a number of factors.A large portion of the global population still subscribes to newspapers and magazines either because they are habitual of reading it or it is considered a symbol of respectability for educated families. Moreover, print ads are less intrusive and at the same time provide unlimited exposure than other forms of media as the reader can study the advertisement at his leisure without any time limit or interruptions. Print media also provides position flexibility as it offers a choice to the advertisers as to where to place the ad in a publication.Findings from the report further suggest that while the print advertising market is declining in developed markets, it is experiencing a balanced growth in emerging markets. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global print advertising market to continue to decline during the next five years.The report has segmented the global print advertising market on the basis of type which include newspapers and magazines. Currently, newspaper advertising represents the largest segment. Based on industry, the report lists the key industries which actively uses print as a medium for advertising. Market share analysis of key regions and markets have also been provided in the report. Major markets for print advertising include Asia-Pacific, EMEA ( Europe, the Middle East and Africa), North America and Latin America. The report has further analysed the competitive analysis of the market covering the major players of the global print advertising market. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Introduction3.1 Overview3.2 Executive Summary3.3 Key Industry Trends 4 Global Advertising Market4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends4.2 Performance of Various Segments4.3 Performance of Various Regions4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares4.5 Market Forecast 5 Global Print Advertising Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.5.1 Asia Pacific5.5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.1.2 Market Forecast5.5.2 Europe, Middle East and Africa5.5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.2.2 Market Forecast5.5.3 North America5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.3.2 Market Forecast5.5.4 Latin America5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.4.2 Market Forecast5.6 Newspaper Advertising5.6.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.3 Market Breakup by Region5.6.4 Major Newspapers: Performance by Readership5.6.5 Market Forecast5.7 Magazine Advertising5.7.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends5.7.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends5.7.3 Market Breakup by Region5.7.4 Major Magazines: Performance by Readership5.7.5 Market Forecast5.8 Market Breakup by Industry5.8.1 Retail5.8.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.8.1.2 Market Forecast5.8.2 Electronics and Telecommunications5.8.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.8.2.2 Market Forecast5.8.3 Insurance and Finance5.8.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.8.3.2 Market Forecast5.8.4 Others5.8.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.8.4.2 Market Forecast5.9 Market Forecast5.10 Print Advertising Pricing Models5.11 SWOT Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Strengths5.11.3 Weaknesses5.11.4 Opportunities5.11.5 Threats5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.12.1 Research5.12.2 Content Development5.12.3 Advertising Agencies5.12.4 Print Advertising Media5.12.5 Audience5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.3 Threat of Substitutes5.13.4 Competitive Rivalry5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants5.14 Key Challenges 6 Global Print Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Structure6.2 Profiles of Leading Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egwqxa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-print-advertising-industry-to-2026---profiles-of-leading-players-301366245.html

SOURCE Research and Markets