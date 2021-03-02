Worldwide Pressure Transmitter Industry To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Dwyer Instruments & Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Transmitter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressure transmitter market reached a value of US$ 3.19 Billion in 2020. A pressure transmitter is a sensor that regulates the compression applied over a liquid, fluid or gas. The device measures rapid changes in pressure, which are converted into mechanical energy and electric current. It also consists of an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer to accurately transmit the current. These transmitters are commonly used in combination with other devices to measure depth, water flow, altitude and pressure loss to prevent any leakages in the industrial equipments. They are immune to radiation and electromagnetic fields, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, power generation, food & beverages, metals & mining, etc.The emerging trend of automation for industrial optimization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The integration of digital communication interfaces, which offer remote calibration and diagnostics, is rapidly replacing traditionally used analog pressure transmitters. Besides being increasingly utilized in industrial machinery, these transmitters also find extensive application in consumer electronics for indoor navigation and creating an overall user-friendly interface, among other purposes. Additionally, the continuously rising healthcare sector is also favoring the market growth. Pressure transmitters are used to transmit blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient's monitoring system.Also, steam sterilizers used in hospitals utilize these transmitters to regulate the quality of steam produced by maintaining the pressure inside the sterilization chamber. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the energy industry, coupled with the enhanced adoption of technologically advanced variants for reducing human errors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pressure transmitter market to reach a value of US$ 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pressure transmitter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pressure transmitter market in any manner. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Dwyer Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., SensorONE Ltd., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pressure transmitter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

Whta has been the imapct of COVID-19 on the global pressure transmitter market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensing technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pressure transmitter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pressure Transmitter Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Absolute Pressure Transmitters6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Gauge Pressure Transmitters6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Differential Pressure Transmitters6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Multivariable Pressure Transmitters6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Sensing Technology7.1 Strain Gauge7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Capacitive7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Piezoelectric7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Fluid Type8.1 Liquid8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Steam8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Gas8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Flow9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Level9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Pressure9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry10.1 Oil & Gas10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Power Generation10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Water & Wastewater10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Food & Beverages10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Chemicals10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Metals & Mining10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast10.7 Pulp & Paper10.7.1 Market Trends10.7.2 Market Forecast10.8 Pharmaceuticals10.8.1 Market Trends10.8.2 Market Forecast10.9 Others10.9.1 Market Trends10.9.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Asia Pacific11.1.1 China11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Japan11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.1.3 India11.1.3.1 Market Trends11.1.3.2 Market Forecast11.1.4 South Korea11.1.4.1 Market Trends11.1.4.2 Market Forecast11.1.5 Australia11.1.5.1 Market Trends11.1.5.2 Market Forecast11.1.6 Indonesia11.1.6.1 Market Trends11.1.6.2 Market Forecast11.1.7 Others11.1.7.1 Market Trends11.1.7.2 Market Forecast11.2 North America11.2.1 United States11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Canada11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Argentina11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.4.4 Columbia11.4.4.1 Market Trends11.4.4.2 Market Forecast11.4.5 Chile11.4.5.1 Market Trends11.4.5.2 Market Forecast11.4.6 Peru11.4.6.1 Market Trends11.4.6.2 Market Forecast11.4.7 Others11.4.7.1 Market Trends11.4.7.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Turkey11.5.1.1 Market Trends11.5.1.2 Market Forecast11.5.2 Saudi Arabia11.5.2.1 Market Trends11.5.2.2 Market Forecast11.5.3 Iran11.5.3.1 Market Trends11.5.3.2 Market Forecast11.5.4 United Arab Emirates11.5.4.1 Market Trends11.5.4.2 Market Forecast11.5.5 Others11.5.5.1 Market Trends11.5.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Inbound Logistics13.3 Operations13.4 Outbound Logistics13.5 Marketing and Sales13.6 Service 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 ABB Ltd.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2 Dwyer Instruments Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3 Emerson Electric Co.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.4 Endress+Hauser Consult AG16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.5 General Electric Co.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8 SensorONE Ltd.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9 Siemens AG16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials16.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ey7w

