Worldwide Preparative And Process Chromatography Industry To 2028 - Increasing Demand For Monoclonal Antibodies Is Driving Growth

The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, coupled with the growing adoption of preparative chromatographic techniques in the bioprocessing industry, is anticipated to boost the revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.Moreover, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driving the adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream assays, resulting in the anticipated market growth. In addition, technological developments to advance the final product recovery in terms of yield accelerate and augment the uptake of these techniques across various applications.Furthermore, expanding application of these techniques has propelled the key players to make strategic investments to increase their revenue share in the space. Companies are actively engaged in the development of new products to meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched "Advanced i-Series" HPLC. This is an improved flagship liquid chromatography model to support remote work.Chromatography columns are gaining increasing attention in the global space. Companies involved in prepacked chromatography columns consistently innovate new products to gain a reputed market share. Moreover, the integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development has created lucrative opportunities for the key players to capture the untapped avenues of the market.Preparative chromatographic techniques are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increasing application in medical research and the drug approval process. The food end-use segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high use of analytical techniques for food safety and food authentication assessment. Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report Highlights

By product, process chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals.

On the basis of type, the liquid chromatographic segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred the market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical sector in the region has increased the demand for antibodies and resins. Extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market result in the growing demand for chromatography products.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Research Assumptions1.2.1 Estimates And Forecast Timeline1.3 Research Methodology1.4 Information Procurement1.4.1 Purchased Database1.4.2 Internal Database1.4.3 Secondary Sources1.4.4 Primary Research1.4.5 Details Of Primary Research1.5 Information Or Data Analysis1.5.1 Market Segmentation & Scope1.5.2 Market Definition1.5.3 Data Analysis Models1.6 Market Formulation & Validation1.7 Model Details1.7.1 Commodity Flow Analysis1.7.1.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach1.7.1.2 Approach 2: Country-wise market estimation using the bottom-up approach1.8 Market: CAGR Calculation1.9 List of Secondary Sources1.10 List of Primary Sources1.11 Objectives1.11.1 Objective 1:1.11.2 Objective 2: Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.2 Competition Milieu2.3 Segment Outlook2.4 Market Summary, 2020 (USD Million) Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, by Type, 20203.3 Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis3.3.1.1 Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies3.3.1.2 High demand for preparative HPLC3.3.1.3 Increasing penetration of preparative chromatography in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industry3.3.1.4 Large-scale integration of liquid chromatography techniques in downstream processing3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.3.2.1 Challenges associated with preparative liquid chromatography3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis3.3.3.1 Technology advancements in chromatography techniques3.3.3.2 Integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development3.3.4 Market Challenge Analysis3.3.4.1 Slow growth in process analytical technology3.4 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6 Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4 Competitive Analysis4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis4.2 Vendor Landscape4.2.1 List of Key Distributors And Channel Partners4.2.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 20204.3 Public Companies4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis4.4 Private Companies4.4.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies4.4.2 Regional Network Map4.5 Company Profiles4.5.1 GE Healthcare4.5.1.1 Company Overview4.5.1.2 Financial Performance4.5.1.3 Product Benchmarking4.5.1.4 Strategic Initiatives4.5.2 Danaher Corporation4.5.2.1 Company overview4.5.2.1.1 Pall Corporation4.5.2.2 Financial Performance4.5.2.3 Product benchmarking4.5.2.4 Strategic initiatives4.5.3 Merck KGaA4.5.3.1 Company overview4.5.3.1.1 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC4.5.3.1.2 Merck Millipore4.5.3.2 Financial Performance4.5.3.3 Product benchmarking4.5.3.4 Strategic initiatives4.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.4.5.4.1 Company overview4.5.4.2 Financial Performance4.5.4.3 Product benchmarking4.5.4 4 Strategic initiatives4.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.4.5.5.1 Company overview4.5.5 2 Financial Performance4.5.5.3 Product benchmarking4.5.5 4 Strategic initiatives4.5.6 Shimadzu Corporation4.5.6 1 Company overview4.5.6.2 Financial Performance4.5.6.3 Product benchmarking4.5.6 4 Strategic initiatives4.5.7 Agilent Technologies4.5.7.1 Company overview4.5.7.2 Financial Performance4.5.7.3 Product benchmarking4.5.7.4 Strategic initiatives4.5.8 Waters Corporation4.5.8.1 Company overview4.5.8.2 Financial Performance4.5.8.3 Product benchmarking4.5.8.4 Strategic initiatives4.5.9 Novasep Holding S.A.S4.5.9.1 Company overview4.5.9 2 Product benchmarking4.5.9 3 Strategic initiatives Chapter 5 Product Business Analysis5.1 Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Product Movement Analysis5.2 Preparative Chromatography5.2.1 Preparative Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)5.2.2 System5.2.3 Consumables5.2.4 Service5.3 Process/Analytical Chromatography5.3.1 Process/Analytical Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)5.3.2 Systems5.3.3 Consumables5.3.4 Service Chapter 6 Type Business Analysis6.1 Preparative And Process Chromatography Market: Type Movement Analysis6.2 Liquid Chromatography6.2.1 Global Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.2.2 High-performance Liquid Chromatography6.2.2.1 Global High-performance liquid preparative and process chromatography market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.2.3 Flash/Column Chromatography6.2.3.1 Global Flash/Column Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.2.4 Ion-exchange Chromatography6.2.4.1 Global Ion-exchange Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.2.5 Size-exclusion Chromatography6.2.5.1 Global Size-exclusion Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.2.6 Affinity Chromatography6.2.6.1 Global Affinity Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3 Gas Chromatography6.3.1 Global Gas Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.4 Thin Layer Chromatography6.4.1 Global Thin Layer Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.5 Paper Chromatography6.5.1 Global Paper Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.6 Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography6.6.1 Global Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.7 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography6.7.1 Global Hydrophobic Interaction Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 End-use Business Analysis7.1 Preparative And Process Chromatography Market: End-use Movement Analysis7.2 Biotechnology Industry7.2.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Biotechnology Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)7.3 Pharmaceutical Industry7.3.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Pharmaceutical Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)7.4 Food Industry7.4.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Food Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)7.5 Nutraceuticals7.5.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Nutraceutical Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)7.6 Other Industries7.6.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Other Industries, 2017-2028 (USD Million)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p7xsd

