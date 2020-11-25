Worldwide Predictive Analytics Industry To 2027 - Emergence Of IoT, And AI Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictive Analytics Market by Business Functions, Application Models, Organization Size-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Predictive analytics is the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to detect the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Predictive analytics evaluates the patterns in data to determine if those patterns are likely to emerge again, which allows investors or businesses to amend the use of their resources to take advantage of possible future events. In addition, predictive analytics uses machine learning, data mining, and different business intelligence (BI) tools to make estimations about the future market trends. The techniques of predictive analytics is essential for companies to maintain a competitive edge over others.Increase in adoption of Big Data analytics across various industries such as BFSI, retail, and manufacturing to gain valuable insights and surge in demand for statistical analysis due to the generation of massive volume of unstructured data from the various organizations majorly drives the growth of the predictive analytics market. In addition, surge in demand for data science and predictive modeling boosts the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled staff and high implementation cost are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, emergence of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the predictive analytics market in the next few years.The global predictive analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and services. Solution segment is further categorized into customer analytics, financial analytics, marketing, network analytics, risk analytics, supply chain analytics, web & social media analytics, and others. Depending on deployment, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. According to enterprise size, the predictive analytics market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global predictive analytics market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Solution Inc. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global predictive analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global predictive analytics market from 2019 to 2027 are provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.2.1. Moderate -To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.2.2. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers3.2.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes3.2.4. Low Threat of New Entrants3.2.5. Low-To-High Competitive Rivalry3.3. Case Studies3.3.1. Case Study 013.3.2. Case Study 023.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increase in the Adoption of Predictive Modeling Tools3.4.1.2. Big Data Infrastructure Supporting Initiatives by Governments3.4.1.3. Rise in Adoption of Big Data Technologies3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High Implementation Cost3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Workforce3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Emergence of Iot, and Ai Technologies3.5. Impact Analysis: Covid-19 on Predictive Analytics Market3.5.1. Impact on Market Size3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.5.3. Regulatory Framework3.5.4. Economic Impact3.5.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.5.6. Opportunity Window (Due to Covid Outbreak) Chapter 4: Predictive Analytics Market, by Component4.1. Overview4.2. Solution4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2.4.1. Customer Analytics4.2.4.2. Financial Analytics4.2.4.3. Risk Analytics4.2.4.4. Marketing Analytics4.2.4.5. Supply Chain Analytics4.2.4.6. Network Analytics4.2.4.7. Web & Social Media Analytics4.2.4.8. Others4.3. Services4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment5.1. Overview5.2. On-Premise5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Cloud5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Predictive Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size6.1. Overview6.2. Large Enterprises6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Predictive Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical7.1. Overview7.2. Bfsi7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Retail7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. It & Telecom7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.5. Healthcare7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.6. Government7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.7. Manufacturing7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.8. Others7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Predictive Analytics Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Top Player Positioning9.2. Competitive Dashboard9.3. Product Heatmap9.4. Top Winning Strategies9.5. Key Developments9.5.1. Partnership9.5.2. Collaboration9.5.3. Acquisition9.5.4. Product Development Chapter 10: Company Profile10.1. Alteryx, Inc.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Product Portfolio10.1.5. R&D Expenditure10.1.6. Business Performance10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Fair Isaac Corporation10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.2.6. R&D Expenditure10.2.7. Business Performance10.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. Information Builders10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Product Portfolio10.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. International Business Machines Corporation10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. R&D Expenditure10.4.7. Business Performance10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Knime10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Product Portfolio10.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Microsoft Corporation10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Operating Business Segments10.6.5. Product Portfolio10.6.6. R&D Expenditure10.6.7. Business Performance10.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Oracle Corporation10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. R&D Expenditure10.7.7. Business Performance10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Sap Se10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.8.6. R&D Expenditure10.8.7. Business Performance10.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Sas Institute Inc.10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives.10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Product Portfolio10.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.10. Tibco Software Inc.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsgp41

