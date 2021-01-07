Worldwide Precision Gearbox Industry To 2027 - The Planetary Precision Gearbox Segment Is Anticipated To Account For The Highest Market Share

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Gearbox Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Axis Of Orientation (In-line, Right Angle), by Gear Technology (Planetary, Bevel), by Application (Robotics, Medical), by Region, and Segment...

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Gearbox Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Axis Of Orientation (In-line, Right Angle), by Gear Technology (Planetary, Bevel), by Application (Robotics, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision gearbox market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.1%. The novel coronavirus pandemic along with the possibility of the occurrence of future pandemics has accelerated the implementation and development of automation technologies. Automation minimizes the degree of manual operation and ensures minimum human intervention, which, in turn, is expected to benefit sparsely populated regions or countries with a less skilled labor force. Therefore, the demand for such automated machines and systems is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the coming years.

Improved capabilities of robots and production flexibility offered by them are anticipated to attract a wide range of labor-intensive countries, such as India, to invest in automation technologies, thereby creating opportunities for precision gearbox manufacturers over the coming years. Robotics offers several benefits including higher throughput rates, greater precision & consistency, and minimization of scrap & waste. These benefits have encouraged a wide range of industries, such as food & beverage, medical, packaging, and materials handling, to incorporate industrial robots, which, in turn, has increased the product demand in recent years. Precision Gearbox Market Report Highlights

The planetary precision gearbox segment is anticipated to account for the highest market share by 2027 on account of lower weight, compact size, high power density, modular arrangements, high efficiency, low backlash, and longer gear life of these products.

The in-line segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to high energy savings, low noise, low vibration, and high overload capacity.

The material handling segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to expand further at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to expand further at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. Product demand in the APAC region is expected to be driven by several major developing economies, such as China , South Korea , and India .

, , and . Moreover, major companies are establishing their manufacturing facilities in emerging economies of APAC to cater to the growing product demand as well as to cut down the costs associated with exporting.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Research Methodology1.2. Research Scope & Assumption1.3. Information Procurement1.3.1. Purchased Database1.3.2. Internal database1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives1.3.4. Primary Research1.4. Information Analysis1.4.1. Data Analysis Models1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.6. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Analysis3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Technology Overview3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.6.3. Industry Challenges3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Precision Gearbox Market3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitutes3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis3.7.2.1. Political Landscape3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape3.7.2.3. Social Landscape3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis Chapter 5. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. In-line/Coaxial5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.3. Right Angle5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.4. Parallel5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20276.2. Planetary6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.3. Bevel6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.4. Helical6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.5. Spur6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.6. Others6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20277.2. Food & Beverage7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.3. Machine Tools7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.4. Materials Handling7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.5. Packaging7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.6. Robotics7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.7. Medical7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)7.8. Others7.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20278.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Central & South America8.6. Middle East & Africa Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market9.2. Vendor Landscape9.3. Potential Customer Base Concentration9.4. Company Market Positioning9.5. Strategic Framework Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1. Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial Performance10.1.3. Product Benchmarking10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives10.2. WITTENSTEIN SE10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial Performance10.2.3. Product Benchmarking10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives10.3. Neugart GmbH10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial Performance10.3.3. Product Benchmarking10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives10.4. Siemens AG10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial Performance10.4.3. Product Benchmarking10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives10.5. Rexnord Corporation10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial Performance10.5.3. Product Benchmarking10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives10.6. ABB Ltd10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial Performance10.6.3. Product Benchmarking10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives10.7. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial Performance10.7.3. Product Benchmarking10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives10.8. Gudel Group AG10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial Performance10.8.3. Product Benchmarking10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives10.9. Dana Incorporated10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Financial Performance10.9.3. Product Benchmarking10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives10.10. The Timken Company10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Financial Performance10.10.3. Product Benchmarking10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives10.11. Nidec-Shimpo Corporation10.11.1. Company Overview10.11.2. Financial Performance10.11.3. Product Benchmarking10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives10.12. Melior Motion10.12.1. Company Overview10.12.2. Financial Performance10.12.3. Product Benchmarking10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives10.13. Apex Dynamics Inc.10.13.1. Company Overview10.13.2. Financial Performance10.13.3. Product Benchmarking10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives10.14. Nabtesco10.14.1. Company Overview10.14.2. Financial Performance10.14.3. Product Benchmarking10.14.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dr0g3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-precision-gearbox-industry-to-2027---the-planetary-precision-gearbox-segment-is-anticipated-to-account-for-the-highest-market-share-301202724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets