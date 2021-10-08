Worldwide Power Over Ethernet Chipsets Industry To 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Cisco Systems And Maxim Integrated Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power over ethernet (PoE) chipsets market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.The Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipset is a component of integrated circuits (ICs) that are used for transferring both electrical signals and data over cables to avoid the use of separate power cords. These chipsets are used in proximity sensors, VoIP phones, ethernet switches, wireless radio access points and pan-tilt-zoom cameras. They can also be deployed in LAN access points without being connected to a current outlet. They also offer high interoperability, reliability, convenience and holistic solution for applications, such as professional audio control, digital signage, small cell radio units, industrial access control and connecting lighting.Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing adoption of information protocol (IP) telephony across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of network security cameras, wireless access points and ethernet-based radio frequency identification (RFID) readers have increased the demand for PoE chipsets. Various technological advancements, such as the development of energy-efficient PoE solutions in high-power devices, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Also, PoE chipsets offer various benefits, such as simplified infrastructure management, convenience in maintenance, reduced downtime and enhanced installation flexibility and cost-effectiveness. In line with this, the increasing adoption of Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) and IoT in smart buildings, automated factories and industrial networks is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant infrastructural developments, especially in emerging economies, along with the utilization of big data analytics and cloud-based services, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global power over ethernet (PoE) chipsets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power over ethernet (PoE) chipsets market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the standard?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global power over ethernet (PoE) chipsets market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Powered Devices (PD) Chipset6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Standard7.1 802.3af Standard7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 802.3at Standard7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 802.3bt Standard7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Device Type8.1 Network Cameras8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 VoIP Phone8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Ethernet Switch and Injector8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Wireless Radio Access Point8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Proximity Sensor8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Connectivity9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Infotainment9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 LED Lighting9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Security9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-use Sector10.1 Residential10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Commercial10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Industrial10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Delta Controls Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 Kinetic Technologies16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 Maxim Integrated16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 On Semiconductor Corporation16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Semtech Corporation16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials 16.3.11 Silicon Laboratories Inc.16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials 16.3.12 STMicroelectronics N.V.16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials 16.3.13 Texas Instruments Incorporated16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio16.3.13.3 Financials16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53xfj7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-power-over-ethernet-chipsets-industry-to-2026---featuring-analog-devices-cisco-systems-and-maxim-integrated-among-others-301396185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets