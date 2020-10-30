Worldwide Poultry Industry To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poultry market.

The global poultry market reached a value of nearly $319.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to nearly $405 billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.

Going forward continued technological developments, faster economic growth, population, food waste and increased awareness about the health benefits will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the poultry market in the future include climate change and global warming, regulations, dependence on technical expertise, coronavirus pandemic, expensive production and rising costs of feed, the shift towards vegan eating and awareness of animal cruelty.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 31.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the poultry market will be Asia Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.4% and 8.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.1% and 6.0% respectively.

The poultry market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.7% share of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., BRF S.A., Koch Foods, and Charoen Pokphand Foods.

The global meat, poultry and seafood market, of which the poultry market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,416.9 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and reach nearly $1,842.7 billion by 2023. The meat products market was the largest segment in the meat, poultry and seafood market accounting for 60.7% of the total in 2019 and seafood segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2023.

Market-trend-based strategies for the poultry market include investing in making new ready-to-eat variants of poultry products to meet the increased demand, consider integrating 3D imaging systems to optimize processes, investing in solutions based on big data and predictive analysis to increase revenues, in robotics technology to enhance management of farms and to enhance productivity, invest in virtual reality to increase the efficiency of farms, and consider offering online delivery services to increase revenues. Player-adopted strategies in the poultry market include improving revenues through mergers and acquisitions, improve production efficiency and reduce costs through the implementation of advanced technologies and upgrading of production facilities and increasing business effectively by increasing stakes in group companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created setbacks in many industries and global economies. Travel restrictions, stringent lockdown measures, disruptions in supply chains, and trade restrictions have caused industries such as the poultry market to suffer from setbacks. Working in the poultry industry is mainly a hands-on job, which put many farmers and labourers at risk of contracting the virus. Thousands of people working in large meat processing facilities have fallen ill from COVID-19 and at least thirty people working in those facilities have died from the disease. The elbow-to-elbow environment of the processing lines and a large number of people working in these facilities have been prime conditions for the virus to spread. The lack of personal protective equipment has also contributed to the spread of the illness.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the poultry companies to focus on investing in ready-to-eat meals, adoption of robotics and automation, offer competitive pricing, premium pricing, expanding in emerging economies, adoption of online meat delivery services, leveraging social media to promote poultry products and focus on promoting white meat as a healthy option.

