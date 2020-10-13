Worldwide Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Industry To 2025 - Featuring Veolia Environment, Suez & Waste Management Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Polymer Type, Service, Processing Type (Mechanical, Chemical, Biological), End-use Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global post-consumer recycled plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 14.2 billion in 2020 to USD 18.8 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 5.7%.

Post-consumer recycled resins or plastics are obtained by recycling the plastic waste collected from consumers. Consumer plastic waste includes bottles, films, and foams. Post-consumer plastic waste management includes recycling, recovery, and disposal of plastic waste. Moreover, waste management systems ensure the safe collection, segregation, storage, transportation, processing, and disposal of generated plastic waste. Post-consumer recycled resins also ensure that no harm is caused to the environment during this process and that the process is undertaken in accordance with the regulations and standards prescribed by governments or associations. In terms of value, recycling is estimated to lead the post-consumer recycled plastics market in 2019.

Recycling, by service, accounted for the largest market share in the post-consume recycled plastics market. The recycling process of consumer plastic waste involves sorting, cleaning & drying, shredding & agglomeration, pelletizing, and finally, manufacturing recycled products. In the case of developing countries such as India, much of the waste collected from residential areas is not sorted before it is collected, which makes the recycling of consumer plastic wastes difficult. However, in developed countries, consumer plastic waste is sorted and deposited in containers; sorting also takes place after the waste is collected. In this stage, recovered plastic waste is segregated into different grades either by SPI code or by the type of plastic, additives, and fillers used. The segregation is done as different types of plastics require different treatment, while recycling them to make different types of products. PP is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2020 to 2025. PP, by polymer type, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume. Products made from PP offer high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties (food protection), elasticity (film and fiber applications), enhanced transparency, strong impact & rigidity balance. The resistance of PP to permeation is equivalent to or marginally better than that of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and superior to low-density polyethylene (LDPE). It is recyclable and reused in various applications besides manufacturing plastics. These properties have led to an increasing preference for PP in the manufacture of packaging units used in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electronic, and packaging industries. Few packaging applications include bottles, crates, films, and pots. The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the post-consumer recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the post-consumer recycled plastics market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. The growing population, rising GDP, and increasing disposable income in APAC are leading to the generation of more solid waste, which, in turn, is creating opportunities for plastic recycling in the region. According to the OECD Development Centre's Medium Term Projection Framework (MPF-2019), GDP in the emerging Asian region is projected to grow by an annual average of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Developing Countries to Offer High Growth Opportunities to Key Manufacturers 4.2 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Region and Processing Type 4.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness Programs for Sustainable Waste Management Practices5.2.1.3 Growing Urban Population5.2.1.4 Reduced Environmental Impact Through Plastic Recycling5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Low Participation of Residential Sector in Management of Plastic Waste5.2.2.2 Absence of Required Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation5.2.2.3 Fewer Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise for Recycling Of Plastic Waste5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Plastic Waste Management from Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments for Sustainable Packaging Solutions5.2.3.3 Public & Private Sector Partnerships for Management of Plastic Waste5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Costs of Recycled Plastics5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Managing Supply Chain5.3 Yc-Ycc Shift5.4 Bioplastics and Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Prominent Companies6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 7 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Collection & Transportation7.3 Recycling7.4 Incineration7.5 Landfill 8 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type8.2 Polypropylene (Pp)8.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (Ldpe)8.4 High-Density Polyethylene (Hdpe)8.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)8.6 Polyurethane (Pur)8.7 Polystyrene (Ps)8.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)8.9 Other Thermoplastics and Other Plastics 9 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Processing Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Chemical Process9.2.1 Chemolysis9.2.2 Pyrolysis9.2.3 Hydrogen Technologies9.2.4 Gasification9.3 Mechanical Process9.4 Biological Process 10 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by End-Use Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Packaging10.3 Building & Construction10.4 Automotive10.5 Electronics10.6 Furniture10.7 Others 11 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 APAC11.3 Europe11.4 MEA11.5 North America11.6 South America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Ranking12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Merger & Acquisition12.3.2 Expansion & Investment12.3.3 New Product Development12.3.4 Joint Venture & Partnership12.4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix12.4.1 Overview12.4.1.1 Star12.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders12.4.1.3 Pervasive12.4.1.4 Emerging Companies12.4.2 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market12.4.3 Business Strategy Excellence of Top Player in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market 13 Company Profiles13.1 Veolia Environment13.2 Suez13.3 Waste Management Inc.13.4 Republic Services13.5 Stericycle13.6 Waste Connections, Inc.13.7 Clean Harbors13.8 Remondis Se & Co. Kg13.9 Biffa13.10 Ds Smith13.11 Packaging Converters13.11.1 Mondi Group13.11.2 Berry Global Inc.13.11.3 Huhtamaki13.11.4 Sealed Air Corporation13.11.5 Coveris13.11.6 Sonoco Products Company13.11.7 Reynolds Packaging13.11.8 Alpha Packaging13.11.9 Amcor 13.11.10 Genpak, LLC 13.11.11 Placon Corporation Inc. 13.11.12 Smurfit Kappa 13.11.13 Eco-Products, Inc.13.12 End-users13.12.1 Unilever13.12.2 Nestle13.12.3 Procter & Gamble13.12.4 L'Oreal13.12.5 Pepsico13.12.6 The Coca-Cola Company13.12.7 Mondelz International, Inc.13.12.8 Pfizer 14 Appendix 14.1 Discussion Guide

SOURCE Research and Markets