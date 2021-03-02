Worldwide Polyurethane (PU) Foam Industry To 2026 - Featuring BASF, Covestro And Foamcraft Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane (PU) foam market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer that offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact and corrosion. It is commonly available in the spray, flexible and rigid forms and is primarily used as stuffing in beddings and furniture. It is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, does not degrade over time and can also rapidly react with moisture to expand and bond with the surfaces with high adhesion after application. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various other industries, including automotive, packaging, construction and electronics.Significant growth in the construction industry, along with the rising product demand from the furnishing sector, is one of the key factors that is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams that are used with coatings, paints and adhesives in residential and commercial complexes is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations and the development of bio-based polyols that are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam and have minimal carbon emissions into the environment, are providing an impetus to the demand for this type of foam.Moreover, extensive utilization of polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. It is used in this industry for manufacturing light-weight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests and other exterior parts, which further aids in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with increasing product demand from the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyurethane (PU) foam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Covestro AG, Foamcraft Inc., Future Foam Inc., Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited), Recticel NV/SA, Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, UFP Technologies Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Structure6.1 Open Cell6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Closed Cell6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Flexible Foam7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Rigid Foam7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Spray Foam7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Density8.1 Low Density8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medium Density8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 High Density8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry9.1 Bedding and Furniture9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Building and Construction9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Electronics9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Automotive9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Packaging9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Footwear9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 BASF SE15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Covestro AG15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Foamcraft Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Future Foam Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Recticel NV/SA15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 Rogers Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.8 Saint-Gobain S.A.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 The Dow Chemical Company15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Tosoh Corporation15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 UFP Technologies Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials 15.3.13 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio15.3.13.3 Financials15.3.13.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzk7ts

