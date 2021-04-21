Worldwide Polyisoprene Industry To 2026 - Nizhnekamskneftekhim Is The Largest Manufacturer

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene found in the latex of the Hevea Brasiliensis trees and is known as natural rubber. Industrially, it is mainly synthesized from isoprene monomer. It is used in manufacturing tires, latex products, footwear, non-automotive engineering products, belting and hoses, etc. This latest report "Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global demand of polyisoprene has reached a volume of 16 Million Tons in 2020, driven by its capability to manufacture tires.The report has analysed the global market for polyisoprene on the basis of end-uses. Polyisoprene has a number of functional qualities which find uses in various industries. Traditionally, natural polyisoprene has been used in tire manufacturing. These days, however, synthetic rubber is substituting natural rubber. Tire and related products segment represents the largest and fastest-growing consumer of polyisoprene. Other applications of polyisoprene cover latex products, footwear, non-automotive engineering, belting and hoses.The report has further analysed market share of key regions. Currently, Russia represents the largest market for synthetic polyisoprene accounting for more than a third of the total global consumption. In case of natural polyisoprene, China represents the largest market. Assessing the global imports and exports of synthetic polyisoprene, the report has found that Poland is the largest global importer of synthetic polyisoprene while Malaysia is the largest importer of natural rubber. Apart from being the largest consumer, Russia also represents the largest exporter of synthetic polyisoprene while Thailand is the largest exporter of natural rubber. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyisoprene market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global polyisoprene market. As the polyisoprene manufacturing process is complex and capital intensive, it is dominated by a handful of companies. Nizhnekamskneftekhim is currently the world's largest synthetic polyisoprene manufacturer accounting for nearly a third of the total global polyisoprene production. Sri Trang group based in Thailand is the leader in natural rubber production and processing.This report provides a deep insight into the global polyisoprene industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of polyisoprene, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the polyisoprene market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global polyisoprene market size in 2020?2. What will be the polyisoprene market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyisoprene market?4. What are the global polyisoprene market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global polyisoprene market?6. What is the global polyisoprene market breakup by application?7. What are the major regions in the global polyisoprene market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Polyisoprene Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.6.1 Tires and Related Products5.6.1.1 Market Trends5.6.1.2 Market Forecast5.6.2 Latex Products5.6.2.1 Market Trends5.6.2.2 Market Forecast5.6.3 Footwear5.6.3.1 Market Trends5.6.3.2 Market Forecast5.6.4 Non-Automotive Engineering5.6.4.1 Market Trends5.6.4.2 Market Forecast5.6.5 Belting and Hose5.6.5.1 Market Trends5.6.5.2 Market Forecast5.6.6 Others5.6.6.1 Market Trends5.6.6.2 Market Forecast5.7 Market Forecast 6 Global Natural Polyisoprene Market6.1 Market Performance6.1.1 Volume Trends6.1.2 Value Trends6.2 Price Trends6.3 Market Breakup by Region6.3.1 China6.3.2 India6.3.3 United States6.3.4 Japan6.3.5 Thailand6.3.6 Others6.4 Market Breakup by Key Players6.5 Imports and Exports6.6 Market Forecast 7 Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Market7.1 Market Performance7.1.1 Volume Trends7.1.2 Value Trends7.2 Price Trends7.3 Market Breakup by Region7.3.1 Russia7.3.2 United States7.3.3 Japan7.3.4 China7.3.5 Western Europe7.3.6 Others7.4 Market Breakup by Key Players7.5 Imports and Exports7.6 Market Forecast 8 Global Polyisoprene Industry Analysis8.1 SWOT Analysis8.1.1 Overview8.1.2 Strengths8.1.3 Weaknesses8.1.4 Opportunities8.1.5 Threats8.2 Value Chain Analysis8.2.1 Raw Material Procurement8.2.2 Manufacturing8.2.3 Distribution8.2.4 Export8.2.5 End-Use8.3 Product Pricing and Margin Analysis8.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers8.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers8.4.4 Degree of Competition8.4.5 Threat of New Entrants8.4.6 Threat of Substitutes

9 Competitive Landscape 10 Polyisoprene Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved10.3 Detailed Process Flow10.4 Raw Material Requirements10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates10.6 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Polyisoprene: Feedstock Analysis11.1 Isoprene11.1.1 Market Performance11.1.1.1 Volume Trends11.1.1.2 Value Trends11.1.2 Price Trends11.1.3 Market Breakup by Region11.1.4 Market Breakup by Application11.1.5 Key ManufacturersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ehigo

