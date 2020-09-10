Worldwide Point Of Sale Terminal To 2024 - Rising E-commerce Sales Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value and by shipment. The report also gives an insight into the global POS terminals market by products, by components, by region, etc.

The report includes an analysis of the global software POS market, global hardware POS market. The report provides a regional analysis of the POS terminal market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global POS terminals market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global POS terminal market is dominated by the two big players, Ingenico and Verifone. Further, key players of the POS terminal market Ingenico, Verifone, Toshiba Tech Corp and PAX Global are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The POS terminals market can be segmented according to the components, into hardware POS terminals and software POS terminals. The POS terminal market can also be segmented according to the product type, into fixed POS terminals and wireless/mobile POS terminals. The POS Terminal market could also be segmented on the basis of technology into NFC enabled POS terminals and non-NFC enabled POS terminals.

The global POS terminal market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The POS terminal market is expected to increase due to rising e-commerce sales, growing adoption of smartphones, technological upgradation, rising number of electronic payment transactions, adoption of cloud technology etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as non-compliance to PCI, low POS terminal penetration rate in ASEAN countries, and selection of wrong POS.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an irritant for the growth of revenue of the POS terminal market in 2020. This is due to the fact that major users of these terminals such as supermarkets, hotels, spas etc. have been closed down due to lockdowns imposed in various countries across the globe. Many retailers have been cash strapped and as such are not in a position to invest greatly into POS technologies in the current scenario. However, the demand for POS terminal would showcase recovery backed by reopening of the above-mentioned places as a part of economy revival measures. Further, as the impact of COVID-19 subsides, mobile POS adoption is expected to intensify owing to less physical contact and better queue management compared to traditional counterpart.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Point of Sale: An Overview2.2 History of Point of Sale 2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of POS 2.4 POS Market: An Overview2.5 Point of Sales Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global POS Terminals Market: Value Analysis3.1.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Value3.1.2 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Products3.1.3 Global POS Terminal Market by Components3.1.4 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Geography3.2 Global POS Terminals Market: Shipment Analysis3.2.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Shipments3.2.2 Global POS Terminal Shipment Market by Products3.2.3 Global POS Terminal Market Shipment Market by Geography3.3 Global POS Terminals Market: Product Analysis3.3.1 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Value3.3.2 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Shipment3.3.3 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Value3.3.4 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment3.3.5 Global mPOS Terminal Market Shipment by Technology3.3.6 Global NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment3.3.7 Global Non-NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment3.4 Global POS Terminals Market: Component Analysis3.4.1 Global POS Terminal Software Market by Value3.4.2 Global POS Terminal Hardware Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America POS Terminal Market by Value4.1.2 The US/Canada POS Terminal by Shipment4.2 Europe POS Terminal Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe POS Terminal Market by Value4.3 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market by Value4.3.2 Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market by Shipment4.4 Latin America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Value4.4.2 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Shipment4.5 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market: An Analysis4.5.1 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Value4.5.2 Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Shipment

5. Impact of Covid-195.1 Impact on Global POS Terminal Market 5.1.1 Expected Acceleration in Adoption of Mobile POS5.1.2 Intensification in the Trend of NFC Enabled Mobile POS5.1.3 Future Plans for Investments by US based Retailers in POS Technology

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Rising E-commerce Sales 6.1.2 Growing China POS Terminals Market by Installed Base6.1.3 Increasing Shipments of NFC Enabled Handsets 6.1.4 Growing Number of Smartphones Users 6.1.5 Increased Use of Mobile POS by SMEs6.2 Challenges 6.2.1 Selection of Wrong POS 6.2.2 Non Compliance to PCI 6.2.3 Low POS Terminal Penetration Rate in ASEAN Countries6.3 Market Trends 6.3.1 Testing of POS Technology for Contactless Payment 6.3.2 Rising Number of Electronic Payment Transactions6.3.3 POS and Artificial Intelligence6.3.4 Personalized In-store Customer Experience6.3.5 Adoption of Cloud Technology

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global POS Terminal Market: Players Analysis7.1.1 Global POS Terminal Market Players by Share7.2 Global POS Terminal Market Players Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles8.1 Ingenico Group8.1.1 Business Overview 8.1.2 Financial Overview 8.1.3 Business Strategy 8.2 Verifone Systems Inc.8.2.1 Business Overview 8.2.2 Financial Overview 8.2.3 Business Strategy 8.3 Toshiba TECH Corporation8.3.1 Business Overview 8.3.2 Financial Overview 8.3.3 Business Strategy 8.4 PAX Global Technology Limited8.4.1 Business Overview 8.4.2 Financial Overview 8.4.3 Business Strategy

