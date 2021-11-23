Worldwide Point-of-Purchase Display Industry To 2026 - Growing Awareness Among Retail Shop Owners Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Purchase Display Market Research Report by Material, by Product, by Industry, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been...

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Purchase Display Market Research Report by Material, by Product, by Industry, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market size was estimated at USD 16.92 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.47 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.51% to reach USD 29.19 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Point-of-Purchase Display Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market, including Allegra Network LLC, Ashtonne Packaging, Bling Bling Creative Custom Packaging, Boxmaster, Cardboard Cutout Standees, DS Smith PLC, Felbro, Inc., FFR Merchandising Company, Great Little Box Company Ltd., International Paper Company, KSF Global Ltd, Marketing Alliance Group Inc., Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Mitchel-Lincoln Packaging Ltd., Noble Industries Inc., Pratt Industries Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, TPH Global Solutions, and WestRock Company. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Point-of-Purchase Display Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rise in the retail industry5.1.1.2. Growing need for cost-effective marketing tools5.1.1.3. Transforming retail sector with digital POP display5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Growing e-commerce sites5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Growing awareness among retail shop owners5.1.3.2. Developing organized retail market in emerging economies5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Rising competition and saturation in developed countries5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Material6.1. Introduction6.2. Corrugated Board6.3. Foam Board6.4. Glass6.5. Metal6.6. Plastic Sheet 7. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Product7.1. Introduction7.2. Clip Strip Displays7.3. Counter Display7.4. Dump Bin Displays7.5. Floor Display7.6. Gravity Feed Display7.7. Quarter Pallet Display7.8. Side Kick Display 8. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Industry8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive & Transportation8.3. Consumer Goods & Retail8.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care8.5. Food & Beverage8.6. Medical & Pharmaceuticals8.7. Semiconductor & Electronics 9. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Medical & Pharmaceuticals 10. Point-of-Purchase Display Market, by Distribution Channel10.1. Introduction10.2. Convenience Store10.3. Departmental Store10.4. Hyper Market10.5. Specialty Stores10.6. Supermarkets 11. Americas Point-of-Purchase Display Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Point-of-Purchase Display Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Point-of-Purchase Display Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Allegra Network LLC15.2. Ashtonne Packaging15.3. Bling Bling Creative Custom Packaging15.4. Boxmaster15.5. Cardboard Cutout Standees15.6. DS Smith PLC15.7. Felbro, Inc.15.8. FFR Merchandising Company15.9. Great Little Box Company Ltd.15.10. International Paper Company15.11. KSF Global Ltd15.12. Marketing Alliance Group Inc.15.13. Menasha Packaging Company, LLC15.14. Mitchel-Lincoln Packaging Ltd.15.15. Noble Industries Inc.15.16. Pratt Industries Inc.15.17. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC15.18. Sonoco Products Company15.19. TPH Global Solutions15.20. WestRock Company 16. Appendix

