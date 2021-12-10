Worldwide Point Of Care Diagnostics Industry To 2028 - Increasing Number Of Conferences And Events Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Prescription Mode, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 82,958.3 million by 2028 from US$ 36,000.4 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, product developments and launches, and rise in number of CLIA-waived POC tests. However, product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth.

Point of care testing (POCT) is described as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care that is, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient's condition. POCT is an important diagnostic tool used in various locations in the hospital such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED).

Based on product, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, coagulation testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, cholesterol testing, urinalysis testing, hematology testing, and other POC products.

The infectious diseases segment is further subsegmented into HIV testing, influenza testing, sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing, hepatitis C testing, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) testing, tropical disease testing, respiratory infection testing, and other infectious disease testing. In 2020, the glucose monitoring segment held the largest share of the market. However, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The point of care diagnostics market is witnessing substantial growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain factors such as sudden rise in coronavirus infections and exponential growth in COVID-19 diagnostic kits played a prominent role in the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand for rapid test kits for faster diagnosis at public places is also estimated to have positive impact on the market growth.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Abbott; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Siemens AG; BD; BioMerieux SA; Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS); and Nova Biomedical are among the leading companies operating in the point of care diagnostics market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis 5. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases5.1.2 Product Launches and Product Developments5.1.3 Rise in Number of CLIA-Waived POC Tests5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Product Recalls5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries5.3.2 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Use of Home-Based POC Devices5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Product7.1 Overview7.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Product 2020 & 2028 (%)7.3 Glucose Monitoring7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Infectious Disease Testing Market7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.3 HIV Testing Market7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 Global HIV Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.4 Influenza Testing7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 Global Influenza Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.5.2 Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.6 Hepatitis C Testing7.4.6.1 Overview7.4.6.2 Global Hepatitis C Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.7 Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing7.4.7.1 Overview7.4.7.2 Global Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.8 Tropical Disease Testing7.4.8.1 Overview7.4.8.2 Global Tropical Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.9 Respiratory Infection Testing7.4.9.1 Overview7.4.9.2 Global Respiratory Infection Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 7.4.10 Other Infectious Disease7.4.10.1 Overview7.4.10.2 Global Others Infection Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Cardiometabolic Testing7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Global Cardiometabolic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.7 Coagulation Testing7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Global Coagulation Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.8 Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Global Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.9 Cholesterol Testing7.9.1 Overview7.9.2 Global Cholesterol Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.10 Urinalysis Testing7.10.1 Overview7.10.2 Global Urinalysis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.11 Haematology Testing7.11.1 Overview7.11.2 Global Haematology Testing Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.12 Other POC7.12.1 Overview7.12.2 Global Other POC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Prescription Mode8.1 Overview8.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode 2020 & 2028 (%)8.3 Prescription-Based Testing Market8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Prescription-Based Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 OTC Testing Market8.4.1.1 Overview8.4.1.2 Global OTC Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by End User9.1 Overview9.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By End User 2020 & 2028 (%)9.3 Professional Diagnostic Centers Market9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Global Professional Diagnostic Centers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.3 Hospitals Market9.3.3.1 Overview9.3.3.2 Global Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.4 Clinical Laboratories9.3.4.1 Overview9.3.4.2 Global Clinical Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.5 Outpatient Healthcare Market9.3.5.1 Overview9.3.5.2 Global Outpatient Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.6 Ambulatory Care Settings Market9.3.6.1 Overview9.3.6.2 Global Ambulatory Care Settings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Home Care Market9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Global Home Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.5 Research Laboratories Market9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Global Research Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.6 Others Market9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2018-202112.3 Organic Growth Strategies12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Danaher13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Abbott13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Siemens AG13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 BD13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 bioMerieux SA13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Nova Biomedical13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpynr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-point-of-care-diagnostics-industry-to-2028---increasing-number-of-conferences-and-events-presents-opportunities-301442168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets