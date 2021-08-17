Worldwide Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry To 2026 - Featuring Nova Biomedical, Qiagen And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics refer to the medical testing conducted to enable rapid analysis and obtain immediate results. PoC testing involves various portable instruments for glucose monitoring and infectious disease, cardiometabolic and urinalysis testing, among others. It aids in the early detection of critical illnesses, thus providing an enhanced patient-centric approach of healthcare. This kind of medical testing is widely utilized for supplying diagnostic facilities to remote locations where it is difficult to set up clinical laboratories. Owing to this, PoC testing essentials are integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes and spacecraft. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends:The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which lead to increased morbidity and mortality rates, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, which is more prone to chronic illnesses, is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, infectious diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), dengue fever, malaria and influenza require timely diagnosis and rapid screening, which is usually done through PoC diagnostic devices. Additionally, owing to the development of miniaturized devices and the integration with wireless technology, healthcare professionals can maintain electronic medical records (EMR) and provide more personalized intervention to individual patients. These records enable the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to a specialist in the lab, thus minimizing the chances of discrepancies in the obtained test results. Moreover, the advent of home-testing cancer kits, which can actively monitor and analyze tumor cells, is further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the rising awareness for early detection of diseases, are projected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Pts Diagnostics, Qiagen, Siemens, Trinity Biotech, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Cholesterol Test Strip6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Hematology Testing Kit6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Platform7.1 Lateral Flow Assays7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Dipsticks7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Microfluidics7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Molecular Diagnostics7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Immunoassays7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Prescription Mode8.1 Prescription-Based Testing8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 OTC Testing8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Home Care9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Research Laboratories9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Instrumentation Laboratory15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Pts Diagnostics15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Qiagen15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Siemens15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Trinity Biotech15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmwd2a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-point-of-care-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---featuring-nova-biomedical-qiagen-and-siemens-among-others-301357112.html

SOURCE Research and Markets