Worldwide POC Imaging Devices Markets To 2030 - Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Impact Of COVID-19, Regulatory Framework, Patent Analysis, Reimbursement Scenario

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology Type, Clinical Utility, Application, End User, 23 Countries' Data, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market was valued to be $8.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $19.84 billion by 2030.

Point-of-Care imaging devices refer to diagnostic imaging devices that can be taken to where the patient is, instead of carrying the patient to a specific location for a scan. One of the pivotal ideas driving the growth in the adoption of the PoC imaging devices is the need to go bedside. This is the prime objective of several startups in the market.Thus, accessibility has higher importance than affordability. PoC imaging devices tend to be more affordable as they are smaller and do not involve additional costs. For instance, in the case of fixed MRI systems, the additional cost includes the cost of maintenance and copper-shielding, among others. However, PoC imaging devices, especially the handheld versions, are more economical and are driven by a growing connected world.

Global Market Scenario

This section encompasses information on the limitations and assumptions considered while sizing the market, along with the detailed description and impact analysis for the market dynamics, i.e., growth factors, challenges, and market opportunities. In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis and growth forecast for each segment in the subsequent sections. Country-wise analysis has been provided for 23 leading countries across the globe.

Industry Analysis

The industry analysis section encompasses a description of the industry structure as well as the whole supply chain. Furthermore, this section consists of other forms of analyses, such as patent analysis, impact on the market due to COVID-19, regulatory landscape, and awaited technological developments. The patent analysis section covers the filing trend and analyzes the impact of patent expiration on the market. This section will help the readers stay updated with the latest regulations as well as discuss how the market is likely to unfold during the next ten years.

Expert Quote

When thinking about some advanced medically developed countries such as Japan, or the U.S., there is still not enough Magnetic Resonance (MR) capacity. There are not enough MRI units in the world. The very fact that it has taken MRI forty years to get to 10% technology adoption indicates a poor adoption curve. A different model is needed for bringing the diagnostic value and power of MRI out into the world. PoC MRI is trying to do just that. - Christopher Ward (Commercial Leader - Strategy, Product Marketing, Business Development at Hyperfine Research)

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis: This section includes key insights on the revenue share of the players operating in the market.

Key Strategies & Developments: The section provides information on the recent developments in the market, which includes the following categories - funding activities, partnerships, alliances and business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.

Key Companies

The key players contributing to the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices market are Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan), Samsung Medison, Canon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Butterfly Network, Inc., Hyperfine Research, and Hologic, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key regulations governing the global point-of-care (PoC) imaging devices market?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their R&D investment?

How is the role of PoC Imaging devices expected to evolve in the future?

What level of impact will the ongoing COVID-19 crisis have on the market in terms of change in demand and the functioning of the supply chain?

Who are the leading players holding a major share of the PoC imaging devices market?

What are the current business models and key strategies adopted by leading players, and how likely are those models to persist in future market scenarios?

What are the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends?

What is the patent landscape like in the global PoC imaging devices market?

What is the current annual demand for PoC imaging devices across different regions, and their growth potential in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different product types, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different clinical utilities, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different diagnostic applications, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different end-users, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different technologies and how would it change in the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1 Product Definition1.1 Technology Exclusion Criteria

2 Scope of Research2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology3.1 Primary Research3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Data Sources and Categorization3.4 Criteria for Company Profiles3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology3.6 Data Triangulation3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Awaited Technological Developments4.1 Advanced Visualization Technologies Including 3D and Holographic Imaging4.2 Advent of Artificial Imaging and Machine Learning

5 Industry Analysis5.1 Industry Supply Chain Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Regulatory Framework5.3.1 Regulations for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in the U.S.5.3.2 Regulations for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in Europe5.3.3 Regulations in Japan5.4 Patent Analysis5.4.1 Patent Filing Trend5.5 Reimbursement Scenario5.5.1 U.S. Reimbursement Scenario5.5.2 Europe Reimbursement Scenario5.5.2.1 Germany Reimbursement System5.5.2.2 France Reimbursement Scenario5.5.3 U.K. Reimbursement Scenario5.5.4 Japan Reimbursement Scenario5.5.5 China Reimbursement Scenario5.5.5.1 Provincial Reimbursement Issues

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Key Strategies and Developments6.2.1 Funding Activities6.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions6.2.3 Regulatory and Legal Activities6.2.4 New Offerings6.3 Business Model Analysis

7 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Scenario7.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.3 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Size and Forecast7.4 Market Dynamics7.4.1 Impact Analysis7.4.2 Market Growth-Promoting Factors7.4.2.1 High Degree of Patient Convenience7.4.2.2 More Economical than Standard-of-Care Devices7.4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Spending - Increased Uptake of Diagnostic Devices7.4.2.4 Rise in Geriatric Population Causing Change in Adoption Pattern7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors7.4.3.1 Errors in Diagnostic Imaging7.4.3.2 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape7.4.3.3 Radiation Risks from Diagnostic Imaging Modalities7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities7.4.4.1 Standardization of Image Acquisition and Storage7.4.4.2 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Advanced Computation in Medical Imaging7.4.4.3 Accelerating the Development of High-Value Imaging Modalities7.5 Market Estimation Method7.6 Key Vendors

8 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Product), 2018-20308.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Share (by Product), 2019 and 20308.2.1 Cart/Trolley-Based Systems8.2.2 Handheld Devices and Wearables8.2.3 Accessories8.2.4 Other Portable Formats

9 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Technology), 2018-20309.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment9.2 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market Share (by Technology), 2019 and 20309.2.1 Ultrasound9.2.2 X-Ray9.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)9.2.4 Others

10 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market (by Clinical Utility)10.1 Clinical Utility10.2 Preclinical Utility

11 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by Application)11.1 General Imaging11.2 Cardiovascular Imaging11.3 Vascular Imaging11.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging11.5 Gastroenterology Imaging11.6 Neurology Imaging11.7 Urology Imaging11.8 Other Applications

12 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by End User)12.1 Hospitals12.2 Clinics and Laboratories12.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)12.4 Academic and Research Institutions12.5 Assisted Living Houses

13 Global Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market, (by Region)13.1 Overview13.2 North America Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market13.3 Europe Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market13.4 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market13.5 Latin America Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market13.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Point-of-Care Imaging Devices Market

14 Company Profiles14.1 Overview14.2 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.14.2.1 Company Overview14.2.2 Role of BK Medical Holding Company in the Global Point-of-Care Imaging Market14.2.3 BK Medical Holding Company: SWOT Analysis14.3 Butterfly Network Inc.14.4 Canon, Inc.14.5 Digirad Corporation14.6 Esaote S.p.A.14.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation14.8 General Electric Company14.9 Hitachi, Ltd.14.1 Hologic, Inc.14.11 Hyperfine14.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.13 MINDRAY Medical International Co. Ltd.14.14 Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc.14.15 Siemens Healthineers14.16 Stryker Corporation14.17 Wandong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpfo78

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-poc-imaging-devices-markets-to-2030---industry-supply-chain-analysis-impact-of-covid-19-regulatory-framework-patent-analysis-reimbursement-scenario-301124441.html

SOURCE Research and Markets