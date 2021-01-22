Worldwide Pneumococcal Vaccine Industry To 2025 - Development Of Protein-Based Combination Pneumococcal Vaccines Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market (2020-2025) by Type of Vaccine, Product, Sectors, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 7.9 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7%.The factors such as the rising prevalence of pneumococcal diseases amongst the population and the introduction of novel vaccines have supported the growth of the market. The growing awareness programs about pneumococcal diseases initiated by the Government are also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of novel vaccines, trials, and launches with improved serotype coverage shall bring about growth opportunities in this market and help improve the coverage rate.However, the longer timelines taken to introduce a vaccine and the attached costs in the development of the vaccines hinders the growth of this market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Surge in Prevalence of Pneumonia across the Globe

Rise in Government Focus on Immunization Programs for Pneumonia

Increase in Focus for Novel Pneumococcal Vaccines

Provision of Low-Cost Pneumonia Vaccines

Restraints

Longer Timelines Required for Pneumonia Vaccine Production

High Risk and Cost Involved in the Vaccine Development

Opportunities

Development of Protein-Based Combination Pneumococcal Vaccines

Growing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Vaccination

Rise in the Public-Private Partnerships to Provide Low-Cost Pneumococcal Vaccines

Challenges

Inadequate Vaccine Coverage

Requirement of Cold Storage Facilities

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Trends

Demand for Newer Pneumococcal Vaccines with a Broader Serotype Coverage

Segments Covered By Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccines are anticipated to account as the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. They are considered to be more robust over polysaccharide ones and hence are more preferred leading to high demand. It also covers a wide age group as it can vaccinate an infant from 6 weeks old to 5years of age and for people over 50 + age groups, reducing asymptomatic delivery of the bacteria, and thus resulting in marked group immunity.By Product Type, Prevnar-13 is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period as it is recommended by the WHO as an efficient vaccine against pneumonia and has therefore been the widely adopted 13-valent PCV vaccines across the world. It has also been used as an essential vaccine for people above 50 age groups.By Sector, the Private Sector is considered to be the largest segment contributing to the growth during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the high number of private hospitals and clinics. The cost at which a vaccine is sold in a private hospital and/or a clinic is comparatively high with regards to NGO or Government aided centers resulting in high growth activities.By the Distribution channel, the Non-Governmental Organizations are anticipated to account for the fastest growth during the forecasted period with the presence of UNICEF, GAVI, and the WHO. They are major promoters of this Vaccine by distributing the Vaccine from the source(manufacturer) to the destination(locational geographies), which have propelled the demand of this segment.By Geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share. The factors promoting the growth of this market are an established healthcare system, high investments in the R&D sector, followed by Government initiatives. For example, the US has called upon an initiative of the Healthy People 2020 goals to increase pneumococcal vaccination coverage to 60% in high-risk adults.Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Nuron Biotech Inc., CSL Ltd., Biomed Pvt. Ltd., China National Biotec Group, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Competitive Quadrant The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)6.3 Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV) 7 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Product Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Prevnar 137.3 Synflorix7.4 Pneumovax 23 8 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Sectors8.1 Introduction 8.2 Public Sector8.3 Private Sector 9 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channels9.1 Introduction9.2 Distributor Partner Companies9.3 Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)9.4 Government Authorities 10 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Australia10.5.5 Rest of APAC10.6 Middle East and Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments& Fundings 12 Company Profiles12.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.12.2 LG Chem Ltd.12.3 Merck & Co., Inc.12.4 Panacea Biotec Limited12.5 Pfizer Inc12.6 Pnuvax Incorporated12.7 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.12.8 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)12.9 Sk Bioscience12.10 Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. 12.11 Nuron Biotech Inc., 12.12 CSL Ltd.12.13 Biomed Pvt. Ltd 12.14 Sanofi Pasteur 12.15 China National Biotec Group 12.16 Astellas Pharma Inc12.17 AstraZeneca PLC12.18 Emergent BioSolutions Inc12.19 Johnson & Johnson 13 Appendix13.1 Questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbokg3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pneumococcal-vaccine-industry-to-2025---development-of-protein-based-combination-pneumococcal-vaccines-presents-opportunities-301213329.html

SOURCE Research and Markets