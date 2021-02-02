Worldwide Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Industry To 2024 - High Adoption Of Platinum-based Medicines Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market (Platinum, Palladium & Rhodium): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global platinum group metals (PGM) supply is forecasted to reach 22.44 million ounces in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increasing fuel cell demand and high adoption of platinum-based medicines are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations. Few notable trends include growing demand of PGM in light vehicles, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

The six platinum-group metals are ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum. They have similar physical & chemical properties and tend to occur together in the same mineral deposits. PGM is mostly valued for its wide range of industrial, medical, and electronic applications. These versatile metals play a significant role in many of the products which population use every day. Pyro-metallurgical processes are favoured for the recycling of PGM-bearing materials such as catalytic converters because of the high recovery rates. Wavelength dispersive x-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) technology is well established for the analysis of the recovered metal in either scenario because it offers high sensitivity down to low atomic number elements, high repeatability and element selectivity.

The fastest-growing regional market is South Africa owing to improving economic conditions, increasing smartphone consumption and growing number of platinum smelters in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global platinum group metals market grouped into platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The major markets ( South Africa , Russia and North America ) have been analysed.

, and ) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, The Norilsk Nickel Group, Northam Platinum Limited, Vale S.A. and Glencore PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

PGM Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification of PGM1.3 Characteristics of PGM1.4 PGM Extraction and Refining1.5 Applications

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Introduction2.2 High PGM Demand in HealthCare Sector2.3 Rise in PGM Prices2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market Analysis3.1 Global PGM Supply3.2 Global PGM Supply Forecast3.3 Global PGM Supply by Types3.3.1 Global Palladium Supply3.3.2 Global Palladium Supply Forecast3.3.3 Global Primary Palladium Supply by Region3.3.4 Global Platinum Supply3.3.5 Global Platinum Supply Forecast3.3.6 Global Primary Platinum Supply by Region3.3.7 Global Rhodium Supply3.3.8 Global Rhodium Supply Forecast3.3.9 Global Primary Rhodium Supply by Region3.4 Global PGM Demand3.5 Global PGM Demand Forecast3.6 Global PGM Demand by Applications3.6.1 Global Auto-catalyst PGM Demand3.6.2 Global Auto-catalyst PGM Demand Forecast3.6.3 Global Jewellery PGM Demand3.6.4 Global Jewellery PGM Demand Forecast3.6.5 Global Chemical PGM Demand3.6.6 Global Chemical PGM Demand Forecast3.6.7 Global Electrical PGM Demand3.6.8 Global Electrical PGM Demand Forecast3.7 Global PGM Demand by Types3.7.1 Global Palladium Demand3.7.2 Global Palladium Demand Forecast3.7.3 Global Palladium Demand by Applications3.7.4 Global Platinum Demand3.7.5 Global Platinum Demand Forecast3.7.6 Global Platinum Demand by Applications3.7.7 Global Rhodium Demand3.7.8 Global Rhodium Demand Forecast3.7.9 Global Rhodium Demand by Applications

4. Regional Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market Analysis4.1 South Africa4.1.1 South Africa Primary PGM Supply4.1.2 South Africa Primary PGM Supply Forecast4.1.3 South Africa Primary PGM Supply by Types4.1.4 South Africa Primary Platinum Supply4.1.5 South Africa Primary Platinum Supply Forecast4.1.6 South Africa Primary Palladium Supply4.1.7 South Africa Primary Palladium Supply Forecast4.1.8 South Africa Primary Rhodium Supply4.1.9 South Africa Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast4.2 Russia4.2.1 Russia Primary PGM Supply4.2.2 Russia Primary PGM Supply Forecast4.2.3 Russia Primary PGM Supply by Types4.2.4 Russia Primary Palladium Supply4.2.5 Russia Primary Palladium Supply Forecast4.2.6 Russia Primary Platinum Supply4.2.7 Russia Primary Platinum Supply Forecast4.2.8 Russia Primary Rhodium Supply4.2.9 Russia Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast4.3 North America4.3.1 North America Primary PGM Supply Forecast4.3.2 North America Primary PGM Supply Forecast4.3.3 North America Primary PGM Supply by Types4.3.4 North America Primary Palladium Supply4.3.5 North America Primary Palladium Supply Forecast4.3.6 North America Primary Platinum Supply4.3.7 North America Primary Platinum Supply Forecast4.3.8 North America Primary Rhodium Supply4.3.9 North America Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Accelerating Industrialization5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization5.1.3 Increasing Fuel Cell Demand5.1.4 High Adoption of Platinum-based Medicines5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Growing Demand of PGM in Light Vehicles5.2.2 Technological Advancements5.2.3 Rising Industry Consolidation Activities5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global PGM Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison6.1.3 Key Players - Primary Platinum Production Comparison

7. Company Profiles7.1 Anglo American Platinum Limited7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 The Norilsk Nickel Group7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Northam Platinum Limited7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 Vale S.A.7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Glencore PLC7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies

