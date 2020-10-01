Worldwide Plasma Fractionation Industry To 2025 - Featuring CSL, Grifols & Shire Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (IVIG, Albumin, Factor VIII, von Willebrand Factor, PCC, Protease Inhibitor), Application (Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Rheumatology, Pulmonology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Growth in the plasma fractionation market is primarily driven by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes. In 2019, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of plasma products in the treatment of various diseases, large patient pool treated in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe. The pulmonology application segment will witness the highest growth in the plasma fractionation market. Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely by the rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd). North America will dominate the market during the forecast period. Geographically, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Plasma Fractionation Market Overview4.2 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product & Country (2019)4.3 Plasma Fractionation Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and AATD5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement5.2.2.2 Emergence of Recombinant Alternatives5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases5.2.3.2 Rising Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders5.2.4 Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Key Industry Trends6.2.1 Focus on Increasing Fractionation Capacities6.2.2 New Indications for Plasma Products6.2.3 Rising Adoption of Scig6.2.4 Increasing Number of Fractionator-Owned Plasma Collection Centers6.2.5 Growing Plasma Products Market in China6.2.6 Increasing Focus of Plasma Fractionators Towards Manufacturing and Developing Recombinant Factors6.3 Porter's Five Forces6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.4 Vendor Benchmarking6.4.1 Product Portfolio Analysis: Plasma Fractionation Market6.4.2 Number of Plasma Collection Centers and Fractionation Capacities, by Key Player6.4.3 Business Presence of Key Players in the Value Chain6.5 Pricing Analysis6.6 Plasma Collection6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Plasma Fractionation Market 7 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Immunoglobulins7.2.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulins7.2.1.1 IVIG Holds the Largest Share of the Immunoglobulins Market7.2.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins7.2.2.1 Benefit of Self-Administration and Lower Incidence of Non-Serious Systemic Adverse Reactions Will Drive the Growth of the Scig Market7.2.3 Other Immunoglobulins7.3 Coagulation Factor Concentrates7.3.1 Factor Viii7.3.1.1 Factor Viii Holds the Largest Share of the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market7.3.2 Factor Ix7.3.2.1 Rising Number of Hemophilic Patients is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Market7.3.3 Von Willebrand Factor7.3.3.1 Market Growth is Primarily Driven by the Increasing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Von Willebrand Disease and Hemophilia7.3.4 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates7.3.4.1 Advantages of Pcc Over Fresh Frozen Plasma Will Support Market Growth in this Segment7.3.5 Fibrinogen Concentrates7.3.5.1 Safety Profile, Accuracy, and Speed of Administration Are Supporting the Growth of the Fibrinogen Concentrates Market7.3.6 Factor Xiii7.3.6.1 Applications in Treating Rare Bleeding Disorders Will Contribute to the Demand for Factor Xiii7.4 Albumins7.4.1 Rising Demand for Albumin as An Antioxidant to Drive Market Growth7.5 Protease Inhibitors7.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Copd Will Drive the Demand for Protease Inhibitors7.6 Other Products 8 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Neurology8.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Major Age-Related Neurological Disorders to Drive Market Growth8.3 Immunology8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders Among Children and Adults to Drive the Growth of this Market8.4 Hematology8.4.1 Growth in the Number of Hemophilia Patients to Drive the Demand for Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Immunoglobulins8.5 Critical Care8.5.1 Increasing Off-Label Use of Albumin and Rising Use of Anticoagulants to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Critical Care Products8.6 Pulmonology8.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Copd to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Pulmonology8.7 Hemato-Oncology8.7.1 Rising Number of Blood Cancer Patients to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Products8.8 Rheumatology8.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Conditions to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Rheumatology8.9 Other Applications 9 Plasma Fractionation Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals & Clinics9.2.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Growth in the Number of Hospitals & Clinics-Key Factors Driving Growth9.3 Clinical Research Laboratories9.3.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies on New Therapeutic Indications for Plasma-Derived Products to Drive Market Growth9.4 Academic Institutes9.4.1 Growing Demand for New Drug Molecules to Drive the Demand for Plasma Products in Academic Institutes 10 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology12.1.1 Market Share Analysis12.1.2 Market Share Analysis, by Product, 201912.1.2.1 Immunoglobulins Market, by Key Player12.1.2.1.1 Ivig Market, by Key Player12.1.2.2 Coagulation Factors Market, by Key Player12.1.2.2.1 Factor Viii Market, by Key Player12.1.2.3 Albumins Market, by Key Player12.1.3 Market Share Analysis, by Region, 201912.1.3.1 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player12.1.3.1.1 Us: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player12.1.3.2 Europe: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Company Profiles12.3.1 Csl12.3.2 Grifols12.3.3 Shire12.3.4 Octapharma12.3.5 Kedrion12.3.6 LFB12.3.7 Biotest12.3.8 Sanquin12.3.9 China Biologic Products 12.3.10 Bio Products Laboratory 12.3.11 Japan Blood Products Organization 12.3.12 Gc Pharma 12.3.13 Shanghai Raas Blood Products 12.3.14 Emergent Biosolutions 12.3.15 Intas Biopharmaceuticals 12.3.16 Other Companies12.3.16.1 Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited12.3.16.2 Sk Plasma12.3.16.3 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.12.3.16.4 Kabafusion12.3.16.5 Centurion Pharma 13 Appendix

