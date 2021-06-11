Worldwide Pickles Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include ADF Foods, Pinnacle Foods And Kraft Heinz Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pickles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pickles are a rich source of essential nutrients like vitamins, iron, calcium and potassium and possess anti-oxidant properties. They are prepared to preserve or extend the lifespan of a fruit, vegetable or a mix of both, by either anaerobic fermentation in brine or immersion in vinegar. They are known for a wide range of health benefits, such as improving digestion, supplying essential minerals and vitamins and reducing ulcers. In recent years, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers have increased the popularity of cross-cultural cuisine which, in turn, has helped in driving the demand for pickles worldwide.In recent years, non-GMO and organic pickles have gained traction among health-conscious consumers. These products are made without preservatives and other synthetic chemicals which can have a negative impact on health. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new flavors as per the local tastes and preferences of consumers. The leading companies are also offering convenient and cost-effective packaging options for pickles to facilitate ease of use and on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants range from glass jars, PET jars and single-serve packs to stand-up and multi-layered coextruded pouches to polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pickles market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented in nature with numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

