Worldwide Phytosterols Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF And Cargill Among Others

The global phytosterols market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Phytosterols, or plant sterols, are naturally occurring bioactive compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol found in animals. They are commonly available in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts and legumes, and are primarily consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. Phytosterols interfere with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by displacing its molecules from micelles and facilitating its excretion, which aids in the reduction of the blood cholesterol levels. This, in turn, helps in maintaining an overall healthy body by preventing ailments such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and different types of cancers.The increasing prevalence of disorders, such as hypercholesterolemia and cancer, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding food products and dietary supplements that are rich in phytosterols due to their potential health benefits. Products such as milk, sausages, baked goods, yogurts, spreads and margarine are being fortified with the compound to enhance their nutritional content.

Furthermore, the utilization of herbal and mineral extracts as food additives is also augmenting the product demand. Phytosterols are a crucial ingredient in dark chocolate formulations, which is a hugely popular confection item among the masses. The thriving cosmetic and skincare industry acts as another growth-inducing factor as it uses phytosterols in anti-aging creams and lotions due to their skin-replenishing and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, various product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) to enhance the therapeutic benefits of phytosterols are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global phytosterols market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arboris, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Cargill, Cognis, Lipofoods, Matrix Fine Sciences, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Raisio Group, Unilever, etc.

