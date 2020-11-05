Worldwide Phase Change Material Industry To 2025 - Featuring Microtek Laboratories, Outlast Technologies & Parker Hannifin Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase Change Material Market by Type(Organic, Inorganic), Application (Building & Construction, HVAC, Cold Chain & Packaging, Thermal Energy Storage, Textile, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phase change material market is expected to reach USD 889 million by 2025 from USD 423 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth is primarily due to the growing demand for energy efficient products in various sectors. In addition, its demand from various application segments such as building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, textiles, and electronics among others. The factors restraining the growth of this market is lack of awareness about PCM and lack of government subsidies. Inorganic PCM to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period. Inorganic PCM is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because of the increasing demand for inorganic PCM from the cold chain & packaging; and refrigeration & equipment applications. In addition, its non-flammable nature is another reason driving its growth and demand. Cold chain & packaging to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The cold chain & packaging segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for temperature sensitive goods fuel the growth of PCM in cold chain & packaging application. In addition, growing demand for frozen and perishable food items is another reason driving the demand for PCM in cold chain & packaging application. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value. North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the growth of green buildings accompanied by growing demand for energy efficient products in the region fuel the growth of PCM. Moreover, presence of major players in the region and innovation in PCM market is another factor driving its growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Advanced PCM Market4.2 Advanced PCM Market, by Region, 2020-20254.3 Advanced PCM Market in Europe, by Application and Country4.4 Advanced PCM Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics of Advanced PCM5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Regulations for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions5.2.1.2 Use of Advanced PCM for Temperature Control and Greater Comfort5.2.1.3 Use of Advanced PCM for Peak-Load Shifting5.2.1.4 Energy Saving5.2.1.5 Reduction in Operating Cost5.2.1.6 Temperature Security5.2.1.7 Technical Drivers5.2.1.7.1 Wide Range of Melting Temperatures5.2.1.7.2 Availability of Advanced PCM in Various Grades5.2.1.7.3 Long Operating Life5.2.1.7.4 Use for Both, Cooling and Heating Purposes5.2.1.7.5 High Heat Storage Capacity5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Flammability5.2.2.2 Lack of Government Subsidies5.2.2.3 Corrosion5.2.2.4 Lack of Awareness5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Need for Cold Chain Logistics5.2.3.2 R&D Initiatives for Enhanced Advanced PCM Efficiency5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Cost of Switching5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Policies & Regulations5.4.1 Europe5.4.1.1 Eu Directive 2002/91/Ec Regarding the Energy Performance of Buildings5.4.1.2 Epa-Eu Emissions Trading Scheme5.4.1.3 Uk-Energy Performance Certificate5.4.2 the Americas5.4.2.1 Epa - Emission Reduction Goal5.4.2.2 Ccme - Emission Reduction Goal5.4.2.3 Procuraduria Federal De Proteccion Al Ambiente(Profepa) - Emission Reduction Goal5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 Japan Central Government - Kyoto Protocol5.4.3.2 Chinese Central Government - Emission Reduction Goal5.4.3.3 Australia Central Government - Emission Reduction Goal5.5 Average Selling Price5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies5.6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry and Its Impact on the Advanced PCM Market5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.7.1 Raw Materials/Source of Raw Materials5.7.2 Manufacturing5.7.3 Final Product5.7.4 Distribution5.7.5 Application5.8 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries5.9 Connected Market: Ecosystem5.1 Case Study5.11 Patents Analysis5.12 Technology Analysis 6 Advanced PCM Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Inorganic PCM6.2.1 the Inflammable Nature of Inorganic PCMs to Drive Its Demand During the Forecast Period6.3 Organic PCM6.3.1 Paraffins Are the Widely Used Organic PCMs6.3.2 Bio-Based PCM 7 Advanced PCM Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Cold Chain & Packaging7.2.1 the Need to Transport Temperature-Sensitive Goods to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs7.3 Building & Construction7.3.1 the Need for Temperature Control in Building & Construction to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs7.4 HVAC7.4.1 the Need for Intelligent Heating and Cooling Systems to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs7.5 Thermal Energy Storage (Tes)7.5.1 The Use of Advanced PCMs for Storing Renewable Energy to Drive Demand in the Tes Application7.5.2 Boiler/ Power Plant7.5.3 Solar Energy Storage7.5.4 Geothermal Energy Storage7.6 Refrigeration & Equipment7.6.1 the Increasing Use of Chillers, Passive Shippers, and Active Compressor Units to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs7.6.2 Fixed Refrigeration7.7 Textiles7.7.1 the Demand for PCMs in Textiles is Increasing Owing to the Need for Thermo-Physical Comfort7.7.2 Incorporation of Advanced PCM in Textiles7.8 Electronics7.8.1 the Use of Advanced PCMs for Thermal Management in Electronic Items to Drive Demand7.8.2 Phase Change Memory (Pcram)7.8.3 Thermal Interface Material (Tim)7.9 Others7.9.1 Automotive7.9.2 Healthcare7.9.3 Telecommunication 8 Advanced PCM Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 Europe8.2.1 Germany8.2.1.1 Energy Conservation Ordinance to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs8.2.2 UK8.2.2.1 Prevalence of Cold Temperature to Drive the Advanced PCM Market8.2.3 France8.2.3.1 France is the Third-Largest Market for Advanced PCM in Europe8.2.4 the Netherlands8.2.4.1 Stringent Building Codes in the Country to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs8.2.5 Rest of Europe8.3 North America8.3.1 US8.3.1.1 the Presence of Major Manufacturers in the Country and Rising Awareness About Advanced PCM Products to Drive Demand8.3.2 the Rest of North America8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 China8.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Advanced PCMs to Drive Demand8.4.2 India8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Offers Significant Opportunity for the Growth of the Advanced PCM Market8.4.3 Australia8.4.3.1 Increasing Renewable Energy and Stringent Building Codes to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs8.4.4 Singapore8.4.4.1 the Strong Healthcare Sector in the Country is Expected to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs8.4.5 the Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5 the Rest of the World 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies9.2.1 Star9.2.2 Emerging Leaders9.2.3 Pervasive9.2.4 Participant9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio9.4 Business Strategy Excellence9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises)9.5.1 Progressive Companies9.5.2 Dynamic Companies9.5.3 Starting Blocks9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio9.7 Business Strategy Excellence9.8 Market Share Analysis9.9 Competitive Situations & Trends9.9.1 Expansions9.9.2 New Product Launches9.9.3 Acquisitions9.9.4 Partnerships and Collaborations 10 Company Profiles10.1 Puretemp LLC10.2 Climator Sweden Ab10.3 Croda International plc.10.4 Sasol Limited10.5 Rubitherm Technologies Gmbh10.6 Microtek Laboratories Inc.10.7 Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.10.8 Laird10.9 Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.10.10 Phase Change Energy Solutions10.11 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.10.12 Outlast Technologies LLC10.13 Henkel AG & Company, Kgaa10.14 Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.10.15 Other Key Market Players10.15.1 Advansa B.V.10.15.2 AI Technology, Inc.10.15.3 Beyond Industries ( China) Limited10.15.4 Boyd Corporation10.15.5 Coolcomposites, Inc.10.15.6 Ciat Group (Cristopia Energy Systems)10.15.7 Cryopak Industries Inc.10.15.8 Datum Phase Change Limited10.15.9 Dow Corning Corporation 10.15.10 Encapsys, LLC 10.15.11 Global-E-Systems Europe Bv 10.15.12 Insolcorp, Inc. 10.15.13 Iolitec-Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh 10.15.14 Kaplan Energy Sas 10.15.15 Parker Hannifin Corp. 10.15.16 Salca Bv 10.15.17 Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd. 10.15.18 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. 10.15.19 Teappcm 11 Adjacent & Related Markets11.1 Introduction11.2 Limitations11.3 Building Thermal Insulation Market11.3.1 Market Definition11.3.2 Market Overview11.3.3 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material11.3.4 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Building Type11.3.5 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Region11.4 Flexible Insulation Market11.4.1 Market Definition11.4.2 Market Overview11.4.3 Flexible Insulation Market, by Material11.4.4 Flexible Insulation Market, by Insulation Type11.4.5 Flexible Insulation Market, by Region 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Details

